Ohioans warned about dangers of alcohol, recreational marijuana use on boats

State leaders are asking Ohioans to stay safe while on boats this summer.

The Ohio Department of Commerce Divisions Liquor Control and Cannabis Control and Ohio Department of Natural Resources are warning about the dangers of alcohol and cannabis use while on boats, according to a spokesperson.

They said it is illegal for anyone to operate with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or higher or be under the influence of marijuana.

“We make safety a top priority so people can enjoy Ohio’s rivers and lakes,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “We urge every Ohioan and visitor to follow the law by boating sober and wearing a life jacket this summer. Those simple steps will help keep you, your loved ones, and fellow boaters safe.”

Boaters are encouraged to designate a sober operator if any substances will be consumed during their outing that could cause impairment.

“Alcohol and boating do not mix,” said Jaqueline DeGenova, Superintendent of the Division of Liquor Control. “We urge all boaters to prioritize safety by staying sober while operating a vessel and responsibly enjoying Ohio’s waterways.”

They said it’s important for anyone who uses cannabis to understand its impacts.

“Anyone who chooses to use these products is urged to do so safely and responsibly, and should never operate a boat or any other kind of vehicle while under the influence,” said Jim Canepa, Superintendent of the Division of Cannabis Control.

For more information, visit this website.