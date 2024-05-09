Ohioans will get pulled over for not wearing seat belt if new bill passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio currently ranks among the 10 states for lowest seat belt usage, according to AAA.

Wearing a safety belt is the single most effective way to reduce the risk of death in a car crash, but Kara Hitchens with AAA said Ohioans only use them about 80% of the time.

Gov. Mike DeWine and State Rep. Jon Cross are working to enact a primary enforcement bill on seat belts for front seat occupants.

“Currently, seat belt use is a secondary offense so law enforcement cannot stop you for not wearing your seatbelt. They would be stopping you for another offense and if they see that you aren’t wearing your seat belt then you can be cited for that,” said Hitchens.

But if the law passes, Hitchens said officers would be able to pull you over just for not having a seat belt on.

“Ohio ranks among the 10 lowest states for seat belt usage and we are one of, I believe, 15 states that does not have seat belt use as a primary offense,” said Hitchens.

Hitchens said that airbags alone are not effective at saving you during a crash. She said it’s the combination of seat belts, airbags and the cab of the car that protects you.

“It’s all designed to work together for everyone and AAA would actually go farther and say every seat, every time, every trip,” said Hitchens.

In 2023, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said that 570 people died in car crashes while not wearing a seat belt, so the goal is to try and reduce that number in 2024.

“Anything that’s a package, person or pet that’s not secured becomes a projectile inside the vehicle,” said Hitchens.

With summer just around the corner and vacations coming up for many Ohioans, lots of people will be on the roadways so Hitchens said this is a good time to remind people to buckle up.

