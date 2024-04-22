Ohioans say Petland sold them sick puppies. Lawmakers are trying to do something about it

Macey Mullins is suing Petland after her Jack Russell terrier puppy, June, experienced health issues and eventually had to be euthanized.

Days after Macey Mullins took home her Jack Russell terrier, June, she noticed the puppy was urinating frequently and drinking an excessive amount of water.

Mullins got June from Petland in Lewis Center in 2020 and contacted the store with her concerns, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this year in Delaware County. Petland dismissed the behavior as "normal puppy things," saying Mullins had purchased a healthy, 3-month-old dog − one who cost nearly $5,000.

June spent the following months in and out of the veterinarian's office for urinary tract infections and other medical care. By the end of that year, the lawsuit stated, Mullins noticed June had lost weight, seemed lethargic and wasn't eating a lot. Veterinarians eventually diagnosed the puppy with underdeveloped kidneys and a kidney infection.

It was too late. After an unsuccessful treatment, Mullins and her veterinarians decided to euthanize June. Petland, meanwhile, refused to reimburse Mullins for June's medical bills and expected her to continue making monthly payments on her dead puppy, according to the lawsuit.

Petland disputed the allegations in Mullins' case, along with two other lawsuits filed in Franklin and Ross counties. Spokeswoman Maria Smith said the company never sources pets from puppy mills and offers a warranty to help customers who face unexpected veterinary costs. Pets undergoing medical treatment aren't available for visits or sales until they're healthy and cleared by a state veterinarian, Smith said.

But the Chillicothe-based national chain is now at the center of a debate over how pet stores in Ohio should be regulated.

"Some of these breeders and retailers are treating these dogs like any other commodity," said Mark Finneran, Ohio state director for the Humane Society. "When you start to take that mindset, the welfare of the animals starts to fade to the background really quickly."

How does Ohio handle pet stores, dog breeders?

Reps. Michele Grim, D-Toledo, and Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, introduced legislation that would allow municipalities to regulate pet stores in their communities. House Bill 443 seeks to undo current law − enacted in 2016 at Petland's behest − that strips away local control and gives sole oversight to the state of Ohio.

The bill's backers say Ohio allows companies like Petland to take sick animals from puppy mills and sell them for thousands of dollars to customers who believe their new dog has a good bill of health. Finneran said "unscrupulous breeders" fail to test dogs for genetic illnesses and keep them in cramped spaces while their immune systems are still developing.

“It fuels the puppy mill to pet store pipeline," Grim said. "They’re cramped, they’re overbred. They’re in pretty filthy conditions. They’re often sold in stores like Petland. Many of them know that they’re sick or that there’s an issue with the dogs.”

The Ohio Department of Agriculture checks to make sure pet stores have each dog's certificate of health signed by a veterinarian. A spokesperson said officials will inspect a business if they receive a complaint about the condition of animals being sold, and then report any welfare issues to local authorities.

The department also inspects high-volume dog breeders at least once a year. These facilities are supposed to be licensed under state law and must provide dogs with adequate nutrition and a clean, comfortable space. In- and out-of-state breeders are required to verify that they meet these standards when selling dogs to pet stores.

Animal welfare advocates say Ohio's laws aren't strong enough to crack down on puppy mills or dishonest pet stores. A 2023 report from the Humane Society highlighted 13 Ohio breeders that failed inspections due to injured dogs, small cages and unsanitary conditions, including excessive feces. Some facilities were referred for legal action or eventually came into compliance, the report states, but others have been repeat offenders.

Smith accused the Humane Society and other groups of misleading the public about Petland to serve their own bottom line.

"Ohio currently has some of the strongest, if not the strongest set of regulations to protect animal welfare, while allowing reputable businesses to provide Ohioans with a safe choice when it comes to finding the pet that will be most suited to the individual or family," Smith said.

Paula Gebhardt and other protesters gather outside a Petland store in Grove City in 2016. Grove City passed an ordinance restricting where Petland can buy dogs, which prompted lawmakers to enact legislation that repealed local restrictions on pet stores.

'It's just heart-wrenching'

In response to the controversy over Petland, municipalities like Grove City tried to step in and address the issue themselves.

As Petland prepared to open a store there in 2016, the Grove City Council passed a resolution that would have prohibited the company from selling animals it obtained from high-volume breeders. Instead, Petland would need to get dogs from local animal shelters or rescue organizations.

The move prompted lawsuits against Grove City and four councilmembers, which the company dismissed after successfully lobbying for the ban on local regulation. The sponsor of the city's policy, Ted Berry, said he still gets calls today from people who had negative experiences with Petland.

If the proposal from Grim and Carruthers passes, Berry said he would reintroduce his resolution in a heartbeat.

"It’s just heart-wrenching," Berry said. "People love these animals, and they’re members of their family. Come to find out many have been raised in horrible conditions."

The bill's fate is uncertain. It had its first hearing last week, and the chairman of that committee − Rep. Bob Peterson, R-Washington Court House − sponsored the 2016 legislation to preempt local bans. Peterson declined to comment on House Bill 443 and said committee members will decide which bills to prioritize in the coming weeks.

"I think we need to draw attention to the fact that Petland, for some reason, has a lot of power," Grim said. "That should really trouble a lot of people."

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Petland at center of Ohio debate over how to regulate pet stores