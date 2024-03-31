Ohio woman stabbed while walking her dog, police say

An Ohio woman was hospitalized after being stabbed while walking her dog.

The woman told Colerain Township officers she was walking her dog at around 1 a.m. on Washington Avenue when a car pulled up and a person jumped out and stabbed her, WCPO reported.

As officers were canvassing the neighborhood Friday morning, police said a homeowner opened their front door and their dog started chasing after officers, WCPO reported. Officers fired at the dog, hitting it. The dog was taken to the vet and is expected to survive.

Police have not said if a suspect has been identified in the stabbing, according to WCPO.

The woman is in stable condition.