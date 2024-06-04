Ohio woman who helped orchestrate 2014 double gang murder gets life sentence

Sophia Childs, left, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 21 years on Tuesday. Childs had been convicted in May for helping to plan the double murder of two men in July 2014.

After nearly a decade and three trials, the families of Robert Bass and Charod Houchins finally got to have their voices heard Tuesday in a Franklin County courtroom.

The two men, aged 22 and 21 respectively, were killed on July 28, 2014, in a shooting at a house on the first block of Stevens Avenue in Franklinton.

Sophia Childs, 41, had been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the men's deaths for her role in helping to orchestrate the killings. A jury convicted Childs in May at her third trial.

Sophia Childs, far left, listens as Dorothy Johnson, the grandmother of Robert Bass, speaks at Childs' sentencing hearing Tuesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. Childs was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 21 years.

On Tuesday, Judge Karen Held Phipps ordered Childs to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for 21 years. That sentence will be served consecutively to a six-year prison sentence Childs is already serving on drug charges, for a total of 27 years before Childs is eligible for parole.

Before Phipps imposed the sentence, she heard from members of both men's families.

Dorothy Johnson, Bass's grandmother, said she works in prison ministry and is praying for Childs and her family despite Childs having shown no emotion during her trial.

"I have seen what it’s like for people to have remorse, and I’ve seen what it’s like for people to have no remorse at all," Johnson said. "Ms. Childs has no remorse when it comes to what happened with Robert and Charod."

Both Houchins and Bass's mothers spoke during the hearing, talking about how their sons would help care for them and be willing to do whatever it took to make things better.

Bass's mother, De'Juana Bass, said she had been writing her statement for 10 years, adding more to it after the previous two trials. She chastised Childs for her lack of remorse and for letting a petty beef result in two uninvolved people becoming victims.

Testimony at Childs' trials showed she had operated a drug house near the Stevens Avenue home where the shooting took place because she saw it as her competition.

"You created the situation because you were the thirsty and greedy one. You already had one, why did you need to have the whole block?" Bass said. "Now you can be the kingpin of your own cell block."

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Jason Manning argued that Childs should receive the maximum possible sentence Phipps could have imposed, life in prison without the possibility of parole for 36 years.

"She disrespected the court system by running in the middle of a trial. She ran the streets, people knew her, they knew of her. She continued to run those trap houses while she was out on bond," Manning said.

Childs' attorney, Mark Hunt, said Childs has maintained her innocence and believes she had no part in what happened nearly 10 years ago. Childs, who did not offer any statement on her own behalf and spent most of the hearing sitting with her arms crossed, plans to appeal her conviction.

During all three of her trials, jurors heard phone calls between Childs and her boyfriend, Roshawn Agee, a high-ranking member of a local gang.

On a call about an hour before the shootings, Agee said, "For every action, there's a reaction, you know what I mean?" They also had a conversation with an unidentified male that Childs on a three-way call about how doing a favor for Agee would put the man in Childs' good graces.

Less than an hour after the shooting, Childs told Agee on another recorded call that she wished he could watch the news.

Before her third trial, Childs had declined a plea offer that would have netted her a 15-year total prison sentence.

Childs also pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felony failure to appear charges after not showing up in September 2022 for the final day of a jury trial on those drug charges. Childs was arrested about six months later after the jury had convicted her in absentia. She did not receive any additional prison time on those charges.

Childs' codefendant, Agee, is currently serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole for 27 years.

bbruner@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Woman who helped plan 2014 Franklinton double murder gets life sentence