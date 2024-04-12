Ohio woman accused of killing husband enters insanity plea

A woman accused of killing her husband earlier this month is entering an insanity plea.

Pamela Harville, 65, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity this week, according to Butler County Common Pleas court documents.

News Center 7 previously reported that she is facing two counts of murder, aggravated murder, and two counts of felonious assault for allegedly killing her husband.

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Reilly Township home on April 2 for a welfare check when they found an unresponsive man.

Harville is accused of shooting her husband several times with a firearm and striking him in the body and head which caused his death, court records said.

Her defense is requesting a competency evaluation which normally takes six weeks to complete.

Harville is being held without bond in Butler County Jail until her competency is determined.

Her next scheduled court appearance is May 21.