Ohio wildlife officers catch man who kept littering, warning others to clean up their mess

In the late winter weeks of one deer season, Nathan Cass found dozens of empty beer bottles along the side of a Crawford County road.

There were so many that he knew the litterbug would need to be caught eventually.

"That can be kind of a busy time of year for us," the county's ODNR wildlife officer said. "Then we got some snow, so the bottles got covered up and didn't really cross my mind too much until that spring after the snow melted."

Once the weather broke, Cass embarked on a monthslong surveillance that ended with him catching the culprit in the act.

'I spent pretty much an entire day picking up bottles'

The saga began in January 2022 while Cass was on patrol near Riley Reservoir along the outskirts of Bucyrus, the little city known worldwide for its Bratwurst Festival.

As he drove down Kiess Road, the wildlife officer realized all the trash was the same: Miller High Life bottles.

"The suspect was putting the empty bottles back in the cardboard case and throwing the whole case out of the window from their vehicle," Cass said.

He continued his loop around the area and found a similar scene on Beechgrove Road near its bridge over the Sandusky River.

A few weeks later, once deer season was over, he went back to discover the mess had expanded.

"I spent pretty much an entire day picking up bottles and cardboard cases and throwing them in the back of my truck," Cass said. "I got the road cleaned up and I could start to notice when fresh cases were being thrown out."

Store employees helped track beer sales

The wildlife officer went back daily. He discovered that new bottles were appearing on Mondays and Fridays. A little more sleuthing helped him learn the drive-bys were likely between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

He took his documentation to several local stores and the managers gave him permission to mark their High Life cases.

By early June, the cases from one store were consistently appearing alongside roads near the reservoir and the river.

"That store went above and beyond and really helped me out," Cass said.

Nathan Cass, ODNR wildlife officer for Crawford County.

Employees began marking new cases with numbers, then logging information about each transaction as they were sold.

"Eventually I was able to determine that it was the person driving this vehicle that bought case No. 4 on this date, and then two days later on this date I found case No. 4," Cass said.

'Our suspect drove by and threw a case out'

His next step was to obtain permission from the landowner to place a trail camera near where the bottles were most often deposited. He gave it another week.

"I checked my trail camera and I have a perfect image of the suspect's vehicle driving down the road, throwing a case out of the passenger side window," Cass said. "The case is actually in the air when the photo was taken."

He called in more ODNR officers from nearby counties to help with a bust.

"We were going to try to hide an officer in that area in plain clothes just to try to wait for the suspect to drive by," Cass said. "That way we would actually witness them throw the case out."

It didn't take long for their plan to pay off.

"Within 10 minutes of dropping off our officer to watch the area, our suspect drove by and threw a case out right in front of them," Cass said. "So not only did we get a trail camera picture of him throwing the case out, we had an officer hiding right there that witnessed a separate offense."

They quickly pulled the litterer over.

"He didn't necessarily want to admit to throwing out all 244 bottles that I had picked up," Cass said. "After a lengthy interview, he did admit to a few boxes."

The man was charged with four counts of third-degree misdemeanor littering.

"He originally pled not guilty and filed for discovery," Cass said. "After they read my report and saw the photographs, they changed their plea to guilty."

'We're trying to clean up our waterways'

The man was fined $1,160 and sentenced to 240 days in jail, which were suspended with 36 months probation.

The USA Today Network is not publishing the man's name because the crimes were misdemeanors.

The ODNR officer finally took the story public this spring with a column he wrote for "Wild Ohio Magazine." His goal was to provide an anecdote that might help protect the state's natural resources.

"As wildlife officers, we take litter very seriously," Cass said. "We'll spend hours watching people just to make sure that they either pick their stuff up or, if they do happen to leave trash, we'll contact them and issue the appropriate summons."

Their saying is that if you can carry it in, then you can carry it out.

"Especially when you're close to a major water source like a reservoir or a river," Cass said. "We're trying to clean up our waterways. Not only just general trash, but also chemicals that are getting in the water. So any type of litter is bad, but especially when you get around the waterway, we don't want that."

