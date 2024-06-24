Ohio weather records: Most consecutive 90-degree days in Cincinnati, Columbus

Ohio experienced sweltering temperatures to start summer, but the temps might not set records for the longest consecutive days of at least 90 degrees or higher.

Cincinnati and Columbus each have had stretches of nearly two weeks or more with temps hitting at least 90 degrees.

Summer has officially started, and Ohioans are feeling the heat.

Near record-breaking temperatures from the recent heat wave made Ohio hotter than Florida. Columbus challenged its hottest day record. Greater Cincinnati faced stifling heat over the weekend.

The Ohio Department of Health urged people to take precautions against heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and exhaustion. Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco suspected heat-related deaths linked to the rising temperatures but needed to wait for autopsies and lab tests to confirm those suspicions.

Here are the longest stretches of 90-degree days recorded in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Akron, according to the National Weather Service.

Cincinnati’s longest heat streak was 17 days of temperatures in the 90s and above in 2011

Cincinnati’s heat record reached a whopping 108 degrees Fahrenheit in 1934—the highest temperature on record, but the longest stretch of consecutive days of 90 degree temperatures in a row was 17 days in 2011, according to Extreme Weather Watch.

On average, there are about 21 days each year that reach 90 degrees or higher in Cincinnati, according to the National Weather Service. The sweltering stretch in 1934 saw the heat index top 120 degrees on several days, and the 108-degree record is still known as the hottest day in Cincinnati history.

Columbus set a record of 13 days of 90-degree temperatures in 1940

Heat in Columbus reached sweltering temperatures of at least 90 degrees for 13 days in a row from July 19 to July 31, 1940, according to Extreme Weather Watch. That included seven days of temps hitting 95 degrees or more near the end of the month.

The National Weather Service notes that each year, the city averages 18 days of 90-plus-degree temperatures. The highest recorded temperature in Columbus reached 106 degrees on July 14, 1936, and July 21, 1934.

Akron had a late-summer 10-day heat streak in 1953

Akron's heat record happened in 1953. The city had 10 consecutive 90-degree days in late August and early September, including back-to-back 99-degree September days, per Extreme Weather Watch.

Soaring temperatures in Akron once reached 104 degrees in August 1918, according to the National Weather Service.

Cleveland had nearly two weeks of 90-degree heat in 1940

In 1940, the daily high temperature in Cleveland was at least 90 degrees for 12 straight days, according to Extreme Weather Watch. As for the city’s record temperature, it once reached 104 degrees on June 25, 1988.

