Ohio voters decide which Republican goes to fall election in 13th Congressional District

Voters throughout Summit County, a sliver of Portage County and parts of Stark County took to the polls Tuesday to decide which 13th Congressional District Republican candidate they want to run in the November election.

Three Republican candidates — Kevin Coughlin, Chris Banweg and Richard Morckel — with vastly different backgrounds split the conservative ballot. The winner of the primary election will face U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes, D-Akron, in the fall.

Who is Kevin Coughlin?

Kevin Coughlin

Coughlin is a former state legislator turned businessman who hopes to address the rising cost of living and border safety. He also wants to improve the image of Congress by moving it away from its "theater"-like image, he said, while also preserving the Great Lakes.

The 53-year-old was the Stow Municipal Court clerk for two years before losing the spot in 2015. Since then, he has focused on Lexington Companies, which does business and nonprofit marketing and direct mail for political parties and candidates.

He raised the most of the three candidates, bringing in $273,507, which included a personal loan of $150,000, according to the latest federal campaign finance reports.

Who is Chris Banweg?

Chris Banweg

Christ Banweg is a Hudson councilman and Marine colonel. During his Hudson years, he pushed the community to create a military and veteran's commission, an experience he hopes to take to Washington.

Among the top issues the district is facing, he said, also includes the border because of the ongoing fentanyl crisis and human trafficking. Crime, justice and inflation are also key concerns.

Endorsed by Sen. J.D. Vance, Banweg said he is pro-life and supports federal legislation that would prevent foreign aid from funding abortions.

Who is Richard Morckel?

Richard Morckel

Richard Morckel is a former television technician for the Goodyear blimp who has never held office but says this “ought to be a plus.”

In his third run for the spot, he compared the nation to the submarine that exploded on its way to the sunken Titanic last year.

Among his primary goals are "the defense of our representative republic," reducing federal spending, campaign finance reform and finishing the border wall. He also hopes to see the cost of insulin reduced.

Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal.

