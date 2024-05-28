Ohio Village to close for two-year renovation project

Conceptual rendering for the Ohio Village post renovations.

Ohio Village, the recreated 19th century community on 17th Avenue, opened its doors for the summer season on Saturday. But its season will be cut short in August so the village can begin a renovation project that is expected to last until 2026.

“We're planning for the next 50 years of storytelling in this living history community because we want to make this relevant now for generations to come,” said Neil Thompson, spokesman for the Ohio History Connection, the nonprofit that oversees the village and Ohio History Center.

The Ohio History Connection has 57 sites throughout the state, Thompson said. But the Ohio Village at 800 E. 17th Ave. is particularly important due to its location on its Columbus campus, which is home to the organization’s headquarters, alongside the Ohio History Center.

The Ohio Village opened half a century ago on July 27, 1974.

The renovation project will include the addition of a nature-based play space, new experiences for visitors, and expanded food and beverage offerings, according to the Ohio History Connection. There will also be a stronger physical connection between the Ohio History Center, infrastructure upgrades and a safer experience (walkways, lights, connectivity, hardscape streets) for visitors.

As part of the accessibility upgrades, an elevated boardwalk will be removed.

“It's going to be more of one level,” Thompson said. “So, you don't have to get up on the boardwalk in order to access some of these buildings that currently require it.”

To top the project off, the town center will be expanded with a public square featuring increased performance space, Thompson said. This will also create a more accurate representation of a 19th century Ohio town center.

The Ohio History Connection couldn't provide a cost estimate for the project.

The Ohio Village will be open every Wednesday to Sunday, and host six special events including its 50th anniversary celebration on July 27, before closing for renovations on Aug. 4. (after the end of the Ohio State Fair).

Thompson said the renovation is part of a larger project that includes the June 6 opening of a $17 million Collections Care Center facility adjacent to the Ohio History Center, which will contain about half of the 1.8 million items in the group's care, and a new exhibit at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair’s Ohio Showcase building.

Plans are also underway for a renovation to the Ohio History Center, which was built in 1970.

Nfishman@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Village to shut down on Aug. 4 for two-year renovation project