Ohio University Chillicothe hosts social work field fair to connect students with partners

CHILLICOTHE - Ohio University Chillicothe’s social work majors recently participated in a social work field fair to connect with government and community agencies and learn more about the different areas of social work practice available in the community.

Assistant Professor Stacey Saunders-Adams said OHIO Chillicothe’s inaugural social work field fair serves students seeking practical experiences and jobs and community partners eager to connect with students who may want to work with their agencies.

School administrators help prepare OUC teacher candidates for their careers

“We see the need for more highly skilled and passionate social workers in the community and we want to ensure they get the best practicum experiences possible,” Saunders-Adams said in a news release. “This is one of the ways Ohio University Chillicothe creates mutually beneficial relationships with our community partners.”

Sarah Kendall, behavioral provider supervisor for Recovery Services at the Ross County Correctional Institution, attended the field fair to share information with students about social work in corrections. A two-time graduate of Ohio University, Kendall interned in corrections while earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work.

“My internship led me to a career that I love,” Kendall said. “Interacting with the students provided insight into their concerns and curiosities about corrections, allowing me to better prepare for future career and internship fairs.”

Assistant Professor of Instruction Nikki Priest organized the fair to bring together community agencies with OHIO Chillicothe social work students who are required to complete service learning hours and field placements as part of their program requirements.

“Our community partners are essential to providing students with the hands-on experience they need to become effective social workers upon graduation,” Priest said. “Social workers are needed in all kinds of agencies and practice areas and we think exposing them to multiple agencies will help them to recognize the opportunities available to them right here in Ross County.”

Junior Sam Ward said the field fair helped her feel more connected, supported, and prepared to enter the social work profession.

“As I talked to the agencies, I realized just how much is out there in this field,” Ward said. “The field fair gave me so many resources I can access and use for future clients. It also helped me prepare for the future by giving me a test run on interviews.”

For more information on OHIO Chillicothe’s social work program, visit ohio.edu/chillicothe/academics/bachelor/social-work.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: OUC hosts social work field fair to connect students with partners