CHILLICOTHE - Ohio University Chillicothe will host Innovation in Prevention in Rural Ohio: The South Central Ohio Prevention Conference on May 29.

Social workers, counselors, chemical dependency counselors, teachers, law enforcement, healthcare professionals, and others interested in creating a safe and healthy community are invited to attend the free conference, which will take place in Bennett Hall on the campus of Ohio University Chillicothe.

This conference is made possible through a partnership between Ohio University Chillicothe’s Department of Social Work, the HOPE Partnership Project Youth Coalition, Paint Valley ADAMH, and the Appalachian Children’s Coalition, with support from First Capital Cornerstone of Change. Participants may earn up to six continuing education credits at no cost, depending on which sessions they attend. Conference sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. Coffee and a free lunch will be provided to conference attendees.

“We invite our colleagues and communities to join this important conversation about how we create communities that are equipped to prevent problems that persist for our populations,” said organizer Stacey Saunders-Adams, assistant professor of social work at OHIO Chillicothe. “It’s time for us to unite our efforts and resources to change the trajectory for our region.”

The conference will feature local and state experts dedicated to fostering strength and safety in our youth. Community members and experts will dive deep into crucial conversations on suicide prevention, substance abuse, gambling, and sexual abuse prevention, to craft a community of care for youth in rural Ohio.

For more information, and to register for the conference, please visit the conference website.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Ohio University Chillicothe to host prevention conference