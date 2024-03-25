Ohio Turnpike rolling out new toll schedules, more perks for E-ZPass holders and more

The Ohio Turnpike is nearly finished with an overhaul that includes new toll schedules, fewer plazas, some flat-rate fees and more convenience for E-ZPass holders.

The changes, which the Turnpike began working on in 2016, will be phased in gradually over the new few weeks, according to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

Here is what we know about the new toll payment system, the largest construction project for the Ohio Turnpike since it was completed in October 1955.

Motorists enter and exit the Ohio Turnpike at the state Route 8 toll Plaza in Boston Heights in 2014. The Turnpike is completing and rolling out its largest improvement project since 1955.

E-ZPass lanes were installed at 20 toll plazas

Motorists who utilize E-ZPass lanes at the Ohio Turnpike have already seen some of the new toll payment system.

During the first phase of the overhaul, E-ZPass entry gates were established at 20 interchanges from Toll Plaza 52 (Toledo Airport-Swanton) in Lucas County to Toll Plaza 209 (Warren) in Trumbull County.

More than 100 lanes at these interchanges were upgraded with new electronic tolling components, including sensors and other equipment to read E-ZPass transponders.

After testing is completed, the exit gates in all dedicated E-ZPass lanes from Toll Plaza 52 to Toll Plaza 209 will be opened so motorists can drive through the checkpoints without having to stop.

Automated toll payment machines have also been installed at plazas for motorists without an E-ZPass.

This diagram shows the modernized Ohio Turnpike toll collection system. Gates where no tolls will be charged are designated in red.

Nine toll plazas will become non-tolled

According to Turnpike officials, nine toll plazas will become non-tolled.

These interchanges will still be accessible but will cease toll collection, which means cash customers entering and exiting at these locations will no longer need to stop to take a toll ticket or pay a toll, and E-ZPass transponders will no longer be read. They are:

Toll Plaza 13 (Bryan-Montpelier) in Williams County; Toll Plaza 25 (Archbold-Fayette) in Fulton County; Toll Plaza 34 (Wauseon) in Fulton County; Toll Plaza 39 (Delta-Lyons) in Fulton County; Toll Plaza 215 (Lordstown-West) Trumbull County; Toll Plaza 216 (Lordstown-East) in Trumbull County; Toll Plaza 218 (Niles-Youngstown) in Mahoning County; Toll Plaza 232 (Youngstown) in Mahoning County; and Toll Plaza 234 (Youngstown-Poland) in Mahoning County.

The first four plazas are between the Indiana border and Swanton on the west side of the state, and the last five plazas are between the Pennsylvania border and Newton Falls on the east side of the state.

Turnpike officials previously said they are no longer collecting tolls from the nine plazas at either end of the highway because the cost of doing so is expected to exceed the cost of revenue they generate.

Plazas 39 and 215 sit outside the Turnpike's "Mainline," the main portion of the highway, which runs across northern Ohio.

Two new plazas will open at either end of Turnpike Mainline

The new Newton Falls Toll Plaza at milepost 211 in Trumbull County marks the east end of the Mainline portion of the Turnpike.

The Turnpike's Mainline will be marked on either end by two new plazas: Swanton Toll Plaza (milepost 49) in Lucas County and Newton Falls Toll Plaza (milepost 211) in Trumbull County. E-ZPass customers entering and exiting these plazas will be able to travel nonstop at highway speeds on the dedicated open road tolling lanes in both directions.Customers without an E-ZPass traveling eastbound to Swanton Toll Plaza or westbound to Newton Falls Toll Plaza (heading into the Mainline) will be required to drive into the cash/credit card lanes on the right side of the plazas, stop, and take a ticket. Motorists without an E-ZPass will be required to stop and pay their tolls on the right side of the plaza when they leave the Mainline.

New toll plaza will open near Pennsylvania border

The current Westgate Toll Plaza in Williams County near the Indiana border, outside of the Turnpike's Mainline, will close, and a new toll plaza nearby will open once the new system comes online.This plaza will begin charging flat rates for both E-ZPass and cash customers traveling in both eastbound and westbound. Motorists with an E-ZPass will pay $2 and will be able to use two high-speed lanes to go through the checkpoint without slowing down.Customers without an E-ZPass will pay $3 and will be required to drive through the cash lanes on the right side of the plaza, stop, and pay their toll.

No tolls will be collected for eastbound travelers near Pennsylvania border

Eastgate Toll Plaza at milepost 239 in Mahoning County, near the Pennsylvania border and outside of the Turnpike's Mainline, will become a one-direction flat-rate toll plaza, according to officials.

New flat-rate tolls will be assessed for customers both with and without an E-ZPass traveling westbound through Eastgate Toll Plaza once the new toll collection system is fully operational.

By the end of the year, the Ohio Turnpike will have two dedicated high-speed lanes in both directions that will allow E-ZPass holders to drive across the entire state without slowing down at four main toll plazas, as pictured here in this artist's rendering.

All motorists traveling eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike will not be charged a toll at this plaza.

Turnpike officials previously said that due to the high volume of daily traffic to and from Pennsylvania and since the Pennsylvania Turnpike doesn't charge drivers leaving the state, the Ohio Turnpike Commission decided to reciprocate by eliminating eastbound tolls at the Eastgate Plaza as a fair way to treat customers.

New toll schedules will start

Once the new toll system is functional, new toll schedules will go into effect, which takes into account the change in number of toll plazas from 31 to 24.

The new toll schedules can be found at the Ohio Turnpike's website.

New cameras will capture images of license plate

New license plate readers have also been installed to identify customers without an E-ZPass who travel through an E-ZPass-only lane.

E-ZPass customers who have listed their license plate(s) on a valid E-ZPass account but travel without their transponder will have their toll charged to their account at the new Video E-ZPass rate, which is higher than the E-ZPass rate.

All other customers will receive a mailed invoice for the new unpaid toll rate. Non-E-ZPass customers who mistakenly travel through an E-ZPass lane can pay their toll online.

Customers will have 25 days to pay their toll once it is invoiced. If payment is not received within 30 days, a second invoice will be mailed with an additional $5 charge per unpaid toll.

Customers who have not paid their toll after 90 days will be sent to collections, and their vehicle registrations at the Ohio BMV will be blocked. Customers will not be permitted to register any vehicles or renew their license plates with the Ohio BMV until past-due tolls are paid.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ohio Turnpike rolls out changes including new tolls, fewer plazas