In an Ohio town, fostering community over cream puffs

When Larry and Malana Monson packed up their life in California and moved to this tiny town in southeast Ohio, they did so with the dream of opening a bakery and leading a simpler life.

What they found was a community hungry for a place to gather to enjoy some living – and, they hoped, the occasional cream puff.

Built around the railroad when coal and other commodities poured out of Appalachia, Corning today is a one-stoplight village, its main street bookended by an American Legion and an Eagle’s fraternal order. Until the bakery arrived, the street was mostly desolate, marked by buildings long shuttered and empty.

Many of the older folks who’ve grown up here lament the way they’ve seen the town fade. But the Monsons saw something not many did: potential.

“I’m hoping that by [our] coming in, it gets people thinking about the possibilities,” says Ms. Monson. “Here we took an old building and slapped some paint on it and now we’ve got people coming in on a regular basis.” The Monsons see the bakery and as a place for people to come together, at a time when frustrations are running high across rural America. And for them personally, their move represents a chance to start over with a lower cost of living and a higher quality of life.

People in Corning still speak with pride about the friendliness and sense of security that comes with knowing one’s neighbors. But the loss of local shops to far away chain stores and youths to bigger cities, the rise of drugs, and lower incomes have also weighed on residents.

Like many small rural towns, Corning has struggled amid a loss of decent jobs and population. Cuts to social services, including welfare payments and food stamps, have hurt at the same time that local governments have less funding. “The thing all these counties in Southeast Ohio have in common is they’re poor communities,” says Jack Frech, former head of Athens County Job and Family Services and a long-time anti-poverty campaigner.

“Rural America is in a world of hurt,” says John Winnenberg, a consultant working to draw positive attention and investment to overlooked parts of Appalachia.

CHEAPER HOUSING DRAWS OUTSIDERS IN

While the region’s housing market has tumbled, it has also helped bring in outsiders looking for affordability, including the Monsons — one of several families from out West who’ve moved to Corning in recent years, injecting some money and energy into the village. These transplants may be part of a trend of slowing growth in large cities, with census data showing that rural areas gained population between 2016 and 2017, according to analysis by Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts.

The small-town life was a welcome change from Sacramento, says Mr. Monson. “I like the fact that Corning is a town that would look at Mayberry as being the big city,” he says with a chuckle. Malana explains that while there may be better job opportunities in urban areas, the cost of living is higher. So retirees and people like themselves seeking affordability can appreciate what a small town has to offer.

It has not been easy. They were robbed shortly after opening right after Thanksgiving. Larry, who really just wanted to bake, found himself throwing away more than he was selling. In late January, they announced they were closing until spring. The cold weather, few customers, and rising utility costs left them little choice.

In a place where people have grown familiar with disappointment and empty promises, the bakery’s closure could have put customers off. But many rallied behind them. With promises of patronage, the Monsons reopened on weekends. They’ve started hosting themed dinners, launched a book club, and plan to add a crafting evening. For summer they’re planning barbecues on the lot next door.

“I think it’s a good way for the community to come together,” says Opal Byrum, who moved to Corning in 2014. Her daughter, Naomi, helps wash dishes and gets the odd baking lesson from Larry. Malana wishes they could give more youths such opportunities, particularly those from low-income families. Many parents in town say they wish there were more activities to keep kids occupied, and the Monsons, who have an adolescent son whom Malana homeschools, are brainstorming some ideas.