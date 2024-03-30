Ohio town among 20 best places to live in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Do you love where you live? From large communities down to small neighborhoods, a new Niche study ranks the best places to live in the United States in 2024.

Pulling statistics from the U.S. Census and other sources, the study’s authors weighed a number of factors including cost of living, schools, crime, outdoor activities, job opportunities, diversity and more to create this year’s “2024 Best Places to Live in America” ranking.

Leading all communities this year is Colonial Village in Arlington, Virginia, which is home to roughly 3,000 people, according to Niche, many of them young professionals. Colonial Village also received the highest possible rating for its nearby public schools, nightlife, health & fitness and commute.

Rounding out the top three were the suburban town of Carmel, Indiana, home to 99,453 people, and Chesterbrook, a suburb of Philadelphia. Both were given the highest possible marks for their public schools and family-friendly communities.

See the top 20 places to live below:

Rank Name Location 1 Colonial Village Neighborhood in Arlington, VA 2 Carmel Town in Indiana 3 Chesterbrook Suburb of Philadelphia, PA 4 Uptown Neighborhood in Tampa, FL 5 Cinco Ranch Suburb of Houston, TX 6 Hyde Park – Spanishtown Creek Neighborhood in Tampa, FL 7 Evergreen Park Neighborhood in Palo Alto, CA 8 Radnor/Fort Myer Heights Neighborhood in Arlington, VA 9 Harbour Island Neighborhood in Tampa, FL 10 College Terrace Neighborhood in Palo Alto, CA 11 Brookline Suburb of Boston, MA 12 Ardmore Suburb of Philadelphia, PA 13 Johns Creek Suburb of Atlanta, GA 14 North Bethesda Suburb in Maryland 15 Okemos Suburb of Lansing, MI 16 Blue Ash Suburb of Cincinnati, OH 17 Brentwood Suburb of St. Louis, MO 18 Coppell Suburb of Dallas, TX 19 Chesterfield Suburb of St. Louis, MO 20 South Lake Union Neighborhood in Seattle, WA

See the Niche website for the full, searchable list of the “2024 Best Places to Live in America,” or find the ranking of a neighborhood near you using this map.

For U.S. home shoppers eyeing better schools, increased job opportunities, lower crime or other qualities in a new neighborhood, the real estate market has been brutal in recent years.

The U.S. housing market is coming off a deep, two-year sales slump triggered by a sharp rise in mortgage rates and a dearth of homes on the market. The overall decline in rates since their peak last fall has helped lower monthly mortgage payments, providing more financial breathing room for homebuyers facing rising prices and a shortage of homes for sale this year.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate slid down to 6.6% in January, but rates have climbed back to nearly 7% in recent days.

“After decreasing for a couple of weeks, mortgage rates are once again on the upswing,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

When mortgage rates rise, they can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting how much they can afford in a market already out of reach for many Americans.

