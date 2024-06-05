Ohio Teen Gave 33-Year-Old Boyfriend Ultimatum to Kill His Mom. When He Didn't, She Bludgeoned Woman to Death

Kaitlyn Coones, then 17, reportedly admitted that she killed her adult boyfriend's mother because she felt the mom disapproved of their relationship

Cochise County Sheriff's Office (2) Jonathon Jones; Kaitlyn Coones.

An Ohio teenager accused of murdering her adult boyfriend's mother after giving him an ultimatum to do so has been sentenced, along with her boyfriend, who helped dispose of his mother’s body, authorities said.

On June 4, Kaitlyn Coones, 18, and Jonathon Jones, 34, both pleaded no contest to aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse in the 2023 death of Nicole Jones, Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates said in a statement obtained by Fox 8, WTOL, and WTVG. After being convicted, the pair were each sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility for parole after 25 years.

Prior to the plea deal, Coones, who was 17 at the time of the murder, had been charged as an adult, PEOPLE previously reported. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped multiple additional charges against Coones and Jonathon.

Prosecutors previously said that Coones admitted to killing 53-year-old Nicole on April 19, 2023, by bludgeoning her over the head with a rock in her Toledo, Ohio, home because she felt Nicole disapproved of her relationship with her son, WTVG reported.

On April 11, 2023, Coones went missing from her foster home and went to live with her boyfriend Jonathon, who was living with his mother Nicole at the time. Coones reportedly gave Jonathon five hours to kill his mother, threatening to end their relationship if he didn't. When Jonathan did not kill his mother, Coones took it upon herself to murder her, prosecutors said, per the outlet.

Court documents obtained by WTOL state that Coones and Jonathon then disposed of Nicole’s body in a dumpster at an apartment complex. Authorities said they still have not found Nicole’s body, per the outlet.

“In their recorded interviews both defendants detailed wrapping the body of Nicole Jones and tarps and placing her in the trunk of her own vehicle,” prosecutor Jennifer Liptack-Wilson said, according to WTVG. “The two of them had dinner with the body of Nicole Jones still in the truck of the vehicle.”

The pair then fled to Mexico, where they were arrested in May 2023, weeks after the murder, authorities said, per Fox 8.

In a previous statement, the U.S. Marshals Service said Jonathon had been wanted for pandering obscene material and child endangerment in Wood County, and Coones was considered an endangered missing child from Canton, Ohio. He had already been convicted on the charges but had evaded sentencing, WTVG previously reported.

Following this week's sentencing, Coones and Jonathon face a wrongful death lawsuit filed in April by the administrator of Nicole’s estate, according to court records obtained by Fox 8. According to the WTOL, the suit seeks $25,000 in damages and other associated costs.

In court, Nicole’s brother, Robert Jones, shared how the loss of his sister affected him.

“The agony of losing Nicki is compounded by the unimaginable betrayal we feel,” Robert Jones said, according to WTVG. “We are denied the closure that comes with laying a loved one to rest, and we are haunted by unanswered questions and horrific imaginings of her final moments.”



Read the original article on People.