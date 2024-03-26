Ohio Teachers Retirement board member Wade Steen to speak in Ashland

The Ashland County Retired Teachers Association will have luncheon 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, at Christ United Methodist Church, Ashland.

Wade Steen, board member of State Teachers Retirement Board, is the speaker.

The meeting is open to chapter associations in Richland, Crawford, Hardin, Seneca, Marion, Wyandot and Wayne counties.

Lunch is $15 per person.

Reservations are due a week in advance to Lori at llgottfried@gmail.com or Marla at marlawilleke@aol.com.

