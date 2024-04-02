Ohio Supreme Court official to speak at Rotary Club's Law Day luncheon

The Rotary Club of Marion, in conjunction with the Marion County Bar Association, will host the annual Law Day luncheon at 11:30 a.m. April 30 at Tri-Rivers Career Center.

The speaker will be Joseph Caligiuri, disciplinary counsel in the Office of Disciplinary Counsel for the Ohio Supreme Court. Caligiuri has been with the office since 2002 and is responsible for investigating and prosecuting lawyers and judges accused of ethical misconduct. He is a frequent lecturer and teaches professional responsibility at The Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law.

Law Day, which is designated as May 1, is an annual commemoration that provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protect our liberty, strive to achieve justice and contribute to the freedoms that all Americans share.

