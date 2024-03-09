Ohio ‘super load’ update: Which parts of highways will see traffic delays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first of two dozen “super loads” traveling across Central Ohio from a dock in Manchester is expected to pass through Groveport this weekend, shutting down stretches of State Route 317 in the process.

The first of the oversized loads is moving along as planned and on schedule. But the current shipment is set for arrival at a Freepoint Eco-Systems recycling facility near Hebron, not Intel’s Ohio One site in New Albany. Most of the incoming loads will head to Intel, however.

The load started in Adams County, and then moved through Lucasville, Chillicothe, and Pickaway County, before arriving at its resting point near Rickenbacker Airport on Friday.

(NBC4 Photo/Thomas Gardner)

(NBC4 Photo/Thomas Gardner)

(NBC4 Photo/Thomas Gardner)

Intel ‘will not meet’ predicted 2025 launch for Ohio plant

On Saturday at 7 a.m., the super load will move through the Groveport area, along the following route:

Depart from Rickenbacker Parkway and travel north to Alum Creek Drive

Continue north on Alum Creek Drive to Rohr Road

Travel east on Rohr Road to Commerce Center Drive

Travel north on Commerce Center Drive to Green Pointe Drive South

Travel east on Green Point Drive South to Saltzgaber Road

Travel south on Saltzgaber Road to State Route 317

Travel north in the southbound lanes on State Route 317 past Groveport to Bixby Road east

After that, the load will continue its journey on Sunday, with the first leg of that trip going from Bixby Road to U.S. 33. The shipment is scheduled to reach its final destination in Hebron on Monday.

Groveport Police Chief Casey Adams said that motorists can expect to experience traffic delays on at least one major Ohio roadway.

“People have been asking me what am I anticipating the shutdowns being, like I said again, it’s going to be in sections, different sections of State Route 317,” Adams said.

According to Ohio Department of Transportation Press Secretary Matt Bruning, referring to these delays as road shutdowns or closures is not quite accurate. He said slow-moving roadblocks could briefly stop traffic at times, but that they won’t completely close roads, instead slowing traffic flow when the loads are on certain sections of the roadways. Predicting the exact time that the shipment will be in certain areas isn’t possible, he said, meaning an exact timeline for delays won’t be available.

Bruning said that the load currently being transported is one of the smaller super loads. He referred to the current shipment as “only 390,000 pounds,” saying that some of the future trips will move much heavier loads. Later on, the loads will weigh in at as much as 900,000 pounds.

New Albany’s Silicon Heartland: How it changed in 2023 and what’s next

Locals who may want to observe the super loads are more than welcome, Bruning said. However, he did ask onlookers to keep their distance. Bruning added the transportation project entails a lot of moving parts, and that people should be aware of that when planning to view the shipments.

“It’s amazing to see that there’s so much interest and I hope that that interest for the first one is the same interest that we see at the 24th one,” Bruning said.

Adams described good places for people to come and witness the caravan.

“There are parking lots along the route if they want to take pictures or see them being transported,” Adams said. “Don’t park along the side of the road because again, emergency equipment may need to use those berms to get around to get to different situations.

An ODOT news release on Friday revealed that the second super load will head for Central Ohio next week. The next load will depart from Adams County on Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.