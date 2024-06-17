Ohio students losing ground in math, reading after COVID, per study

Desks sit inside a classroom of Columbus Alternative High School, part of Columbus City Schools. The number of Ohio eighth grade students not proficient in math has risen from 62% in 2019 to 71%.

Ohio student proficiency in key benchmarks in math and reading fell again in recent years, reflecting a nationwide educational challenge in the wake of the COVID pandemic, according to a new report.

The number of Ohio eighth grade students not proficient in math rose from 62% in 2019 to 71% in 2022— meaning nearly two-thirds of Ohio eighth graders are not meeting benchmarks in math skills, according to the 2024 Kids Count Data Book, published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a nonprofit focused on improving the well-being of children.

The same study also found that the percentage of Ohio fourth graders not proficient in reading also increased, growing from 64% to 65% from 2019 to 2022.

It's not just Ohio. Students nationally are struggling with reading and math, according to the report. In 2022, 74% of eighth graders were not proficient in math, up from 67% in 2019. At the fourth grade level, 68% were not proficient in reading, two percentage points worse than in 2019.

The study also found that 30% of all students (14.7 million students) were chronically absent, nearly double pre-pandemic rates of 16% in 2018–19. Two out of three students attended schools plagued by chronic absenteeism.

Lisa Hamilton, president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, said in a release that the report shows the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that not enough is being done to provide students with what they need to thrive at their highest level, including resources like tutoring and mental health services.

“Our policies and priorities have not focused on these factors in preparing young people for the economy, short-changing a whole generation," Hamilton said.

Local districts improved a bit in 2023ly last year, another study shows

A study published by Harvard and Stanford Universities in early 2024 found that math and reading scores had relatively improved since the onset of the pandemic, but that more work needed to be done.

The study found that several central Ohio districts, including Columbus, Hilliard and South-Western City Schools all improved math scores from 2022 to 2023. The study also found that many central Ohio districts improved on reading levels, although Columbus City Schools slightly declined.

The study did find, however, that Ohio, Massachusetts and Connecticut were among the leading states in an unequal recovery from COVID, led by "the wealthier districts which lost the least during the pandemic." Sean Reardon, professor of poverty and inequality at Stanford and one of the study’s co-authors, said academic performance remains "lower and more unequal than in 2019 in all but the wealthiest communities in America."

"We shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that the recovery has been uneven and we have a long way to go," Reardon said.

State emphasizing 'science of reading'

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has been a champion of what he says is a science-based method of teaching children to read called structured literacy (or the "science of reading"), which teaches students to break words down into their phonemes or sounds. At his State-of-the-State address earlier this year, DeWine urged universities to teach future educators about structured literacy to help address shortcomings in Ohio reading levels.

The other method widely used in schools is called balanced literacy or whole language, and gives children strategies to decipher unfamiliar words by looking at a picture or context of the known words in a sentence. These are called cues, and while sounding the word out can be one, it's only supposed to be used as a measure of last resort.

Last year, Ohio lawmakers approved changes in the two-year budget that require schools to teach the science of reading.

