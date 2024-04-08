What Ohio State study found about eclipse knowledge
What Ohio State study found about eclipse knowledge. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TNt8eM
What Ohio State study found about eclipse knowledge. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TNt8eM
The directors of the docuseries talk about the bonus episode — with new interviews with Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne and Shane Lyons — and promise to continue providing "a home to those who want to share their stories."
NASA announced this week that it’s chosen Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab to develop their lunar terrain vehicles (LTV) in a feasibility study over the next year. One will eventually be chosen for a demonstration mission.
Sign up here — just click TechCrunch Mobility — to receive the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. Automakers reported auto sales for Q1 and, welp, turns out that pricing sure does matter if you want to sell EVs. A recent survey by Edmunds comes to a similar conclusion (at least for American buyers), finding a big gap between what consumers want and what is actually available on the market.
This week, we’re looking at just how many fintech companies made it into Y Combinator’s Winter 2024 cohort, how much funding slid in the first quarter, and more! Y Combinator held demo days for its Winter Cohort this week. Of the 260 companies in the latest cohort, nearly 30 of them, or 8%, were classified as fintech.
Let’s break down some of the common conspiracy theories around the April 8 solar eclipse.
Iowa and South Carolina face off in the grand finale of the women's NCAA tournament this Sunday.
A report by The New York Times claims both OpenAI and Google transcribed videos from YouTube and used these texts to train their AI models, possibly violating copyrights. OpenAI reportedly transcribed more than one million hours of YouTube videos.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
What the latest health studies say about sodium, work and more.
Great for trimming in the garden or clipping fresh flowers, these scissors have nearly 34,000 five-star fans.
Preliminary local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality show viewing the highly-anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some, less so for others.
The state dropped criminal penalties for possession of all illegal drugs, but a spike in overdose deaths inspired lawmakers to abandon the policy.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Only a few weeks ago, DJ Burns was the little-known second-leading scorer on a 14-loss NC State team bound for the NIT. Now he’s the face of the Wolfpack’s rampage to the Final Four.
With 30 million Americans in the path of totality, travelers are adding billions to the economy in order to witness the April 8 event.
What the research on “post-earthquake dizziness syndrome” says.
"I don’t think either of us expected for the chemistry to penetrate real life," Mancuso told Yahoo Entertainment.
"It was a pretty traumatic experience," one woman says of her delivery.
Here are all the best deals we found this week on the tech we've tested and recommend.
Samsung is reportedly doubling its chip investment in Texas to $44 billion. This will take the form of a new chip manufacturing plant and a packaging hub.