Ohio State Student Killed In Murder Suicide

Roger: I don't think US, Japan and South Korea can threaten North Korea with this display of awesome firepower. Kim Jong Un knows very well that Russia and China are secretly supportive to his regime and the three powers will think thrice or more before making any pre-emptive attack. The Israelis are therefore correct, destroy their nuclear arsenals now before it is too late. Twenty years of talking and displaying of power is more than enough. Talking and threatening, talking and threatening will not produce anything positive. Give NK a sample dose of the medicine so he will stop. Once he is given a sample of the real thing, Kim Jong Un will say: "Oh they are not boasting anymore, they are no longer joking, Let us give up and talk".Only then will he realize that what he is doing is not good to the world and to his people.