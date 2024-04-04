Ohio State Marion professor honored with Alumni Award for Distinguished Teaching

A faculty member at The Ohio State University at Marion received one of the university's most prestigious teaching awards. Frances Sivakoff, assistant professor in the College of Arts and Sciences Department of Evolution, Ecology and Organismal Biology, is a recipient of school's 2024 Alumni Award for Distinguished Teaching.

It has not taken long for Sivakoff to have an impact on the learning of Ohio State Marion students, particularly in biology 1101 courses, Ohio State Marion Dean and Director Gregory S. Rose said in a news release.

"The innovative teaching methods she has introduced involve students in different and engaging ways of learning. Some innovations resulted from Frances’ deep thinking about how to develop effective methods of teaching during the remote learning sessions occasioned by COVID restrictions, while others have evolved from continued thinking since then," Rose said.

"Frances always shows concern for her students’ well-being and, as many of them note, provides positivity, uplift and encouragement to help them succeed," he added. "Ohio State Marion is excited to have Frances join the other superior faculty on this campus who have been recognized by this award."

Recognized by students and colleagues alike as an exemplary educator and mentor, Sivakoff has forged a notable teaching record underscored by consistently highly-rated student evaluations and positive testimonials. With a strong focus on teaching introductory biology courses for non-majors, students says they admire her clear expectations, helpful guidance, dedication to their success and ability to make complex topics understandable.

'An educator of a lifetime'

Sivakoff said she is honored and humbled by the award.

"I could not have done the excellent teaching that I have been acknowledged for without the support staff and my colleagues, all the help I have received," she noted in the release. "Number one, thank you to my students. Receiving this award is great."

Students consistently highlight Sivakoff's genuine care as she invests time in building personal connections and understanding their strengths, obstacles and aspirations.

“Professor Sivakoff is what I like to call an educator of a lifetime,” wrote an alumni nominator. “She is a role model to all her students and genuinely cares about every one of them. She is also the professor who made me realize that I can do anything I set my mind. I consider myself lucky to have had her as my professor because she not only taught me the content that I needed to learn for my degree, she also taught me that the sky is the limit.”

Committed to enhancing her teaching through professional development, Sivakoff participates in programs offered by Ohio State’s Michael V. Drake Institute for Teaching and Learning and other sources, and she has redesigned her courses by leveraging technology and interactive formats.

Student commitment extends beyond the classroom

Sivakoff engages with students outside of class, providing guidance on course and career matters, advising student organizations and participating in student-focused activities.

She is an adviser for the Ohio State Marion student Science Club and serves on the annual awards committee for biology students. As a service to pre-college students in the Marion area, she has been a judge for the North Central Regional Science Fair held on campus and has mentored undergraduate researchers on the Marion and Columbus campuses. In 2022, she received the Ohio State Marion Outstanding Professor Award.

While Sivakoff’s primary teaching duties are undergraduate courses, she advises and mentors graduate students and postdocs, serves on thesis and dissertation committees and runs an active research laboratory.

Alumni Award for Distinguished Teaching recipients are recognized with a $5,000 honorarium made possible by gifts from The Ohio State University Alumni Association, University Advancement and the Office of Academic Affairs (OAA). In addition, OAA awards an increase of $1,200 to each recipient’s base salary. Members are also inducted into Ohio State’s Academy of Teaching.

Annually, a maximum of 10 faculty members are selected for the award in recognition of teaching excellence. Full-time Ohio State faculty members on all campuses with the rank of instructor through full professor in the clinical or tenure track who, in the past three years, have taught undergraduate and/or graduate/professional students are eligible for this award.

Sivakoff and other 2024 faculty award winners will be recognized April 30 at the Faculty Awards Celebration.

