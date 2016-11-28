Ohio State Suspect Reportedly Dead

A Buckeye alert went out Monday morning warning of an emergency on campus.

UPDATE: 12:44 p.m. EST — An attack on the Ohio State University campus Monday resulted in stab wounds and a victim being hit by a car, a school spokesman told the Associated Press. It was unclear who carried out the attack or why. Up to 10 people were injured, CNN reported.

UPDATE: 12:04 p.m. EST — Although Ohio State University lifted its shelter-in-place warning motivated by an active shooter situation Monday, police officers said people should continue to avoid the Lane Avenue garage on campus, according to the Lantern. Authorities confirmed to NBC-4 that the suspect was dead and eight people were hospitalized.

UPDATE: 11:42 a.m. EST — Ohio State University lifted its lockdown after about an hour and a half after it first alerted students to reports of an active shooter on campus Monday. "Scene is now secure," it wrote on Twitter.

Buildings closed included Watts, Fontana, Smith, Celeste, Evans, Arps, Ramsmeyer and MacQuigg, according to the update.

UPDATE: 11:32 a.m. EST — Lawmakers near to and far from Ohio State University took to social media Monday to react to news of an active shooter situation that reportedly wounded at least seven people.

UPDATE: 11:24 a.m. EST — As an active shooter situation continued to develop Monday, Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center issued a statement to NBC-4 that it was "collaborating with local authorities to understand what has happened and to manage the situation." The center remained open as usual despite a lockdown on campus.

"Law enforcement will continue to have a visible presence on campus," Ohio State's department of public safety wrote on its webpage. "All academic classes on the Columbus campus have been canceled for the remainder of Monday, November 28, 2016."

UPDATE: 11:14 a.m. EST — Highway exits near Ohio State University were closed Monday after the school issued an alert about a shooting that sent at least seven people to local hospitals, 10TV reported. Police have handcuffed two people on the Columbus campus but have not sent out any updated information on social media.

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m. EST — One suspect in the active shooter situation Monday at Ohio State University has died, according to NBC-4.

UPDATE: 11:04 a.m. EST — Schools in the Columbus suburb of Upper Arlington were on lockdown Monday as police investigated reports of an active shooter at the nearby Ohio State University, Superintendent Paul Imhoff tweeted. Concerned parents could call the school district for more details.

UPDATE: 10:59 a.m. EST — If confirmed, the active shooter situation at Ohio State University Monday would be the first campus shooting since Nov. 17, according to Everytown. The last incident occurred at a St. Paul, Minnesota elementary school. In that case, a gun was discharged, but nobody was wounded.

UPDATE: 10:51 a.m. EST — Two of the seven people reportedly transported to the hospital in wake of an active shooter situation at Ohio State University were stable, the Associated Press reported Monday. The FBI was on the scene.

You can see a live stream of coverage from Ohio State University's campus here.

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. EST — Fire department officials confirmed to NBC-4 Monday that seven people have been taken to the hospital after an active shooter situation at Ohio State University.

The Ohio State police department tweeted that students and staff should continue to shelter in place and contact them only with information about the incident.

UPDATE: 10:39 a.m. EST — Police at Ohio State University were converging Monday around Watts Hall, home of the materials science and engineering department, in light of an active shooter situation.

WSYX ABC 6 reported that three people were shot. An unidentified Ohio State professor told NBC-4 that one of his peers was "slashed with a machete."

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m. EST — Ohio State University put out a second emergency alert Monday as its active shooter situation continued to unfold. At 10:20 a.m. EST, the school told students and staff to "continue to shelter in place in north campus area" and to "follow directions of police on scene."