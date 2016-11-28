Suspect dead, 11 injured in car and knife attack at Ohio State

A man who drove a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians on the campus of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, on Monday and then used a butcher knife to attack them was shot and killed by police, officials said. Eleven people were treated at local hospitals for stab wounds or injuries from being struck by the vehicle; none of those injuries appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect was identified as Abdul Razak Ali Artan, an OSU student of Somali descent. Law enforcement officials said they could not rule out terrorism as a motive. For a recap on the investigation, see Yahoo News’ live blog below.