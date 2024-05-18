Ohio State Highway Patrol and Brimfield police planning OVI checkpoint Saturday night

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Ravenna Post, together with the Brimfield Township Police Department, says it will hold an OVI checkpoint on State Route 43 in Brimfield from 10 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. In addition to the checkpoint, nearby saturation patrols are planned to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

"If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink," the highway patrol said in a media release. "Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired."

