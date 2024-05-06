Ohio State graduation death: Here's what we know

Ohio State University and its police department released little new information about a death that occurred during Sunday's commencement ceremony after someone fell from Ohio Stadium.

Officials with both the university and the Franklin County Coroner's Office have not confirmed whether the death was an accident or a deliberate act.

While the shocking death has left more questions than answers, here's what we know as of early Monday.

What happened at OSU graduation?

Around 12:30 p.m., a person fell from Ohio Stadium's stands near the Bell Tower just as some of the last graduates filtered into the stadium via a tunnel, according to university officials and an eyewitness.

"An individual fell from the stands. They are deceased," OSU spokesman Ben Johnson said Sunday in the university's initial confirmation of the death. "We have no additional details to share at this time. Police and emergency responders are on scene. For anyone affected by today's incident, we will make counseling and other support resources available."

The commencement continued uninterrupted as news of the death spread through the crowd. Students leaving the ceremony walked past the area where the body fell still cordoned off by yellow crime scene tape.

Who died after falling at Ohio Stadium?

Police and university officials released no additional information about the death as of 8 a.m. Monday. Johnson said Monday morning that the university could not release details about the identity of the person who fell, including age, gender or whether the person was a student.

The Franklin County coroner's office said Monday that it is still trying to determine the victim's identity.

Where did the accident happen?

Police taped off an area on the southeast side of Ohio Stadium Sunday, near gate 30 where Ohio State football players enter the stadium. The incident happened near a tunnel that students used to enter the stadium for the ceremony that is normally reserved for OSU football players during home games

How did students react?

"No way -- that's unbelievable," one eyewitness said.

The witness, who asked to not be identified, said they saw someone fall and it happened just as the last graduates filing past that area as they entered the stadium.

A Dispatch reporter attending the ceremony said that other attendees and some students at commencement were visibly upset as news of the death began to spread through news organizations and social media.

University officials, commencement speakers — including social entrepreneur and OSU alum Chris Pan — made no reference to the death during the ceremony. Pan spoke about world peace and Bitcoin, among other topics, and sang the song 'This Little Light of Mine.'"

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, you can reach Ohio's 24/7 Crisis Text Line by texting 4HOPE to 741741 or call the Franklin County Suicide Prevention Hotline at 614-221-5445 or Ohio State's Counseling and Consultation Services at 614-292-5766. The national Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255 /TALK ( 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish speakers).

