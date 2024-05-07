Ohio State graduation death: Coroner identifies woman who died in fall from Ohio Stadium

The Franklin County Coroner's Office released the name of the woman who fell to her death during Sunday's commencement at Ohio State University.

Larissa Brady, 53, of Georgia, was pronounced dead at 12:25 p.m. at the scene outside Ohio Stadium by Columbus firefighters. The coroner's office identified her by her fingerprints. The coroner's initial release does not say whether her death was accidental or intentional.

Brady's daughter was listed as a graduate being honored with a bachelor's degree at Ohio State on Sunday, according to the university's 2024 commencement program.

Ohio State University and its police department have released little information about the death that occurred during Sunday's commencement ceremony. Following the death, the university contacted all graduates and staff who volunteered at graduation to offer counseling services, spokesman Ben Johnson told The Dispatch.

The commencement on Sunday continued uninterrupted as news of the death spread through the crowd.

University officials, commencement speakers — including social entrepreneur and OSU alum Chris Pan — made no reference to the death during the ceremony. Students leaving the graduation ceremony at the stadium walked past the area where Brady fell, which was still cordoned off by yellow crime scene tape.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, you can reach Ohio's 24/7 Crisis Text Line by texting 4HOPE to 741741 or call the Franklin County Suicide Prevention Hotline at 614-221-5445 or Ohio State's Counseling and Consultation Services at 614-292-5766. The national Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255 /TALK ( 1-888-628-9454 for Spanish speakers).

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Woman who died in fall at Ohio State graduation identified