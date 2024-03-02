Ohio State graduate Phil Mattingly is CNN's new chief domestic correspondent

An Ohio State University graduate has been named CNN’s chief domestic correspondent.

CNN announced on Wednesday that Phil Mattingly, who graduated from OSU in 2006, would adopt the new role.

His first assignment will be covering former president Donald Trump’s reelection campaign alongside Kristen Holmes, CNN said in a news release. Mattingly will also continue to anchor “on a fill-in basis.”

Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, called Mattingly “one of the strongest political journalists and anchors we have at CNN” in a news release.

“He’s the perfect choice to become CNN Anchor, Chief Domestic Correspondent and to play a central role in our coverage of one of the most momentous election cycles in American history,” Thompson said in a statement.

Mattingly previously co-anchored weekdays on CNN This Morning and served as CNN’s chief White House correspondent covering the Biden administration. He joined CNN in December 2015 as a New York-based correspondent and spent 2016 on the campaign trail covering Republican presidential candidates Chris Christie, John Kasich and Donald Trump.

Mattingly played varsity baseball for the Ohio State Buckeyes and worked for OSU’s student newspaper, The Lantern. He received his Master’s Degree in journalism from Boston University in 2008.

