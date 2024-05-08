Ohio Senate votes to put Biden on 2024 ballot, but problem isn't fixed yet

The Ohio Senate voted Wednesday to put President Joe Biden on the November ballot, but only after pairing it with campaign finance legislation that Democrats cast as a poison pill and refused to support.

Senate Republicans approved a one-time ballot fix that would change the certification deadline to 74 days before the Nov. 5 election. State officials must currently certify the ballot 90 days beforehand − which falls on Aug. 7 this year − but Biden won't be nominated until the Democratic National Convention 12 days later.

The Senate vote came one day after House leaders unveiled a separate plan to fix the problem and prevent it from happening in the future. The House is expected to take up that bill this afternoon.

Republicans folded the new deadline into a bill that would allow candidates to use their campaign funds to cover child care costs. It also includes a modified plan to ban foreign citizens from donating to ballot campaigns, which the Senate initially passed in February.

All Democrats in the Senate opposed the bill.

“This Legislature is not fair," Sen. Bill Demora, D-Columbus, said. "It's not bipartisan. It’s not how policy should be made."

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Days of Remembrance ceremony in Washington on Tuesday.

Which Biden ballot fix will the Ohio House support?

It's unclear what happens from here.

The Ohio House will vote on a different bill Wednesday that would change this year's deadline to 74 days before the election. For 2028 and beyond, it would allow parties that can't meet the 90-day deadline to certify presidential candidates either 74 days beforehand or within three days of their convention, whichever comes first.

Ohio has one of the earliest ballot deadlines in the country, according to the National Association of Secretaries of State. And this isn't the first time it caused problems: The Legislature voted in 2012 and 2020 to temporarily change the deadline when parties scheduled their conventions too late.

Bills do not take effect for three months after Gov. Mike DeWine signs them, unless they come with an emergency clause attached. Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the Legislature needs to act by Thursday to get a fix in place.

LaRose supports the ban on foreign spending, but his spokesman, Ben Kindel, declined to say if he has a preferred plan for getting Biden on the November ballot.

"We’re leaning on the Legislature to come up with a fix that works for our Ohio law," Kindel said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio lawmakers vote to put Joe Biden on fall ballot after DNC snafu