Ohio Senate Republican primary dominates today's ballot

Ohioans will decide Tuesday which Republican takes on Sen. Sherrod Brown this fall in one of the country’s biggest U.S. Senate races.

Businessman Bernie Moreno, state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, and Secretary of State Frank LaRose are running for the GOP nomination in today's primary. The winner will face Brown in November as he seeks a fourth term in office. The race could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Today’s election concludes a tight race that became increasingly vicious in its final weeks. The candidates and their allies spent millions of dollars to spar on the airwaves as they clamored for voters’ support. Despite the onslaught of ads, many Ohioans remained undecided until the very end.

"Do I wish we could have avoided this messy primary?" said Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, who endorsed Moreno. "Am I very frustrated that a lot of people are slinging some really nasty stuff at Bernie? Yeah, I am. But this is also what happens, unfortunately, when you challenge the establishment. It's like an antibody response where these people attack you."

Moreno won the support of former President Donald Trump, who visited Ohio on Saturday to tout his chosen candidate. While many thought Trump’s nod would put the race away, Moreno struggled for weeks to break away from the pack.

In the end, his biggest competition came from Dolan − setting up a fight between the GOP’s old guard and Trump-aligned Republicans. Dolan saw a late surge in the polls and secured endorsements from Gov. Mike DeWine and former Sen. Rob Portman.

LaRose, meanwhile, struggled to gain ground despite being the only candidate who's held statewide office.

Ohio Senate primary polling

The race remained close as election day approached. An Emerson College poll released Monday had Moreno leading his opponents with 38% of the vote, while 21% of likely voters were still unsure who to support. Moreno and Dolan were neck and neck when pollsters asked undecided voters who they were leaning toward.

Taking nothing for granted, all three candidates barnstormed Ohio on Monday to make their final pitch to voters. Moreno held multiple events with Vance and Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, while Dolan rallied on election eve with DeWine. LaRose concluded his campaign at his family’s farm near Akron.

"This campaign, ultimately, is not about Mike DeWine. It's not about Donald Trump. It's really who's going to represent Ohio?" DeWine said. "This is a very big decision. Sending someone to the United States Senate is an Ohio decision, and Ohioans are going to take that responsibility very seriously. I do think that Republicans, when they go to the polls, are going to think, 'Who can beat Sherrod Brown?'"

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

