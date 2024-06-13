Ohio Senate proposal would provide more than $9M for Hall of Fame Village

The Hall of Fame Village and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton are set to receive $9.76 million and $7 million, respectively, in state money set aside to fund community projects.

They are among five projects in Stark County and more than 600 projects statewide that are expected to receive part of the $700 million set aside by lawmakers for one-time support of extra community projects. Some legislators called it the "super duper fund."

The House and Senate agreed that each chamber would each decide how to spend $350 million — a windfall that came after federal COVID-19 relief money flowed into Ohio, leading to a spike in state tax revenues. In February, the House passed its plan for spending $350 million. The Senate announced its project list on Monday.

"Our purpose with these one-time funds is to return taxpayers their money through community projects throughout the state which enhance our quality of life," Senate Finance Committee Chairman Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, said Monday in a prepared statement.

House Speaker Jason Stephens told reporters on Tuesday that he plans to combine the $700 million in one-time money for community projects with the capital budget, which will include more funding for schools, jails, parks and other big-ticket items.

Stephens said he hopes to send the combined package, which would be worth more than $4 billion in total to the governor’s desk by the end of June.

Typically, the capital budget is hashed out by March 31 and lays out how to spend about $2.5 billion, including about $150 million earmarked for local projects. This year, the House and Senate have delayed coming to an agreement on the capital budget bill and on how to spend the $700 million.

“I think it's important that we get this right, and that we get this money into the communities’ hands. These are the type of projects that are going to impact the next decade or two, maybe even longer,” Stephens said.

Ohio Senate Bill 288 by Rick Armon on Scribd

What are Canton-area projects set to receive state funding?

Details about the funding plans at the Village entertainment complex, which is separate from the nearby football museum, were not immediately available. Representatives did not return messages seeking comment.

The Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co., which is overseeing the Village project, has reported that work on a water park and hotel on the property have been delayed because of finances.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame at 2121 George Halas Drive NW would receive $7 million for a modernization project. Messages seeking comment were not immediately returned.

The Hall's leaders have estimated the total work to cost $80 million and called it the most comprehensive renovation and expansion since the museum opened in 1963.

“We believe this project will position the Hall to be the leader in economic development for the area that was envisioned when it opened 61 years ago,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter previously told The Canton Repository.

The modernization project involves updating the 120,000-square-foot building and adding an 8,000-square-foot lobby that will create interactive exhibition spaces and more office and storage space. There also would be an 18,500-square-foot addition for community events, available for rent by charity groups at a reduced rate.

Work was expected to begin late this spring and take three to five years to complete.

Other Stark County and surrounding area allocations:

$193,904 for the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon.

$64,200 for demolition of the Stark County Juvenile Detention System.

$42,970 for the VFW Louisville Post 7490 roof repairs.

$3.2 million for the Akron-Canton Airport's west side development related to aeronautic activity.

$200,000 for Minerva's downtown revitalization project.

Includes reporting by USA TODAY Network Ohio reporters Laura Bischoff and Erin Glynn.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Hall of Fame Village, Pro Football HOF could receive state funding