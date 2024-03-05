Ohio senate leader visits Ashtabula County

Mar. 5—JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County business and political leaders had a chance to share thoughts with Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman on Monday morning.

Huffman shared a bit of his personal history and then opened the floor for questions, concerns and general information.

Several area business and economic development leaders expressed ideas regarding bureaucratic challenges in state government, ways to improve education and ideas to improve state services.

Huffman said he has been a lawyer based in Lima for 40 years and has been involved in state government since 2006. He said he believes the state legislature has improved the climate for business and countered the notion of Ohio as a "Rust Belt" state.

"Ohio is actually a very wealthy state," Huffman said.

He said local government leaders ideally run for state offices to continue to improve state government with quality people who can use their expertise to benefit more people.

Huffman said he has helped eliminate the sales tax and other state taxes to help make Ohio more adaptive for business.

"For small businesses it is a great place to be," he said.

Huffman said having people with a wide range of knowledge involved in state government is important.

"We get asked to make decisions on a lot of things we don't know anything about," he said.

Huffman said the state legislature is fortunate to have two doctors among its members, which helps when dealing with medical legislation.

Ashtabula County Port Authority Executive Director Mark Winchell suggested the state legislature allow $2 million for each county to use for brownfield restoration,

He'd also like to see the money spent throughout the year.

Winchell said presently there is $1 million for each county but he stated the money must be spent by April which makes it hard to put together proposals.

Huffman said he would look into the deadline, which he said was not in the legislation itself.

Winchell said he appreciates the money the county does get, but would like to be able to enhance the possibilities with the state funds. Hesaid the port authority has $600,000 to $700,000 earmarked for protects this year.

A. Louis Supply Company owner Rick Coblitz asked about ways to deal with bureaucratic issues in state government. He said he has been unable to finalize details on an abandoned storage tank that used to be on business property.

Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he appreciates grants from the state that improve the local infrastructure and would like to see the program expanded.

Growth Partnership for Ashtabula County Executive Director Greg Myers said economic development options to help organizes such as SPIRE Institute are challenging because they don't fit in a normal economic development box.

David McGrath, owner of Sunset Transportation Partners, suggested the state provide more grant options for rural transportation to areas like Jefferson, Pierpont and Andover.

Jefferson Council member Pasquale Martuccio asked about the state of education in Ohio. Huffman said he believes education needs to be brought back to smaller schools and private schools.

He said he hopes to talk with Black churches in the inner city in hopes of starting K-4 schools in city churches. Huffman also said the state legislature based legislation to make sure market capitalism is covered in local schools.

"Are we building a system for the people working there (at the schools) or the students who are being educated," Huffman said.