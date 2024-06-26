Ohio Senate approves $3.5 billion capital budget, $770M 'super duper fund'

The capital budget includes $196.4 million for the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds 2050 Project.

Ohio senators approved a $3.5 billion budget that includes money for state buildings, parks, the state fairgrounds and public universities.

The bill includes both the capital budget and what lawmakers called the "super duper fund," $700 million from increased state tax revenue after Ohio received federal COVID-19 money.

Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, said the one-time funding returns money to taxpayers through community projects that would further economic development or improve people's quality of life.

Only one senator, Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, voted against the budget.

Antani criticized the budget before the vote and said the state's spending is unsustainable.

The Senate Finance Committee tweaked the bill on Tuesday, changing some agency names and a misspelling.The bill now heads back to the House for a concurrence vote

Some of the major projects in the budget include:

$196.4 million for the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds 2050 Project;

$65.3 million for upgrades to Ohio State University;

$43 million for upgrades to the University of Cincinnati;

$23 million for renovations at Bachelor Hall at Miami University;

$17.2 million for upgrades to the University of Akron;

$16.9 million for upgrades to Columbus State Community College;

$6.9 million in upgrades to Stark State College of Technology;

$2 million in upgrades to Nationwide Arena in Columbus;

$1.65 million for improvements to the Cincinnati Art Museum;

$1.25 million for improvements to the Columbus Museum of Art;

$1 million for upgrades to Cincinnati Music Hall.

The legislature also allocated millions to state buildings including:

$14 million for Statehouse repairs;

More than $3 million to the governor's residence;

$26.9 million to renovate the Vern Riffe Center in downtown Columbus;

$22 million to the Ohio History Center in Columbus.

To see a full list of the community projects and their funding, click here.

Erin Glynn is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Senate approves $3.5 billion for parks, public universities