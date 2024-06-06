Ohio Sen. JD Vance gets VP vetting papers from Trump campaign as running mate search heats up

The Donald Trump campaign has stepped up its vice presidential search, requesting detailed information from at least four of the top contenders including Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

In addition to Vance, who lives in Cincinnati and grew up in Middletown, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott have all been asked to submit background information to the Trump campaign, according to two people familiar with the process.

Trump cited those four names in an interview on Tuesday with Newsmax. The presumptive Republican nominee said he would probably hold off on an official announcement until the Republican convention July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

"We've had so many great people out there," Trump said in the interview.

Sources cautioned the situation is fluid and could always change, given Trump's mercurial nature.

The campaign has increased activity on the running mate front now that his hush money trial is over.

A New York jury convicted Trump of falsifying business records in order to hide hush money payments to an adult film star from voters, all in an effort to influence the 2016 election.

Advisers for Vance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The other candidates under consideration also have not commented on their prospects to be Trump's running mate.

Senator J.D. Vance listens to Former President Donald Trump talks to the Press Pool outside the Manhattan Criminal Court room during trial in New York City on May 13, 2024. Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty and denied a relationship with Daniels.

Who is JD Vance?

Vance, 39, was first elected in 2022 after defeating former Rep. Tim Ryan for Ohio’s open Senate seat. Before his entrance into politics, Vance was best known for his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy.”Vance won Trump’s support in a messy GOP primary despite his past, critical comments of the former president. For example, he once opined whether Trump could be “America’s Hitler” and compared him to an opioid in a 2016 column in for the Atlantic.Now, Vance is one of Trump’s top allies in the Senate. He frequently defends Trump in cable news interviews, particularly in the wake of his New York conviction.Vance is also close with Republican Bernie Moreno, who is taking on Sen. Sherrod Brown this November. Trump endorsed Moreno in that race.

Who else may be on the list?

Trump and his aides have discussed a number of other possible running mates, including Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, and former housing secretary Ben Carson.

One other name has been discouraged by Trump: Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, a fierce primary rival of the former president.

Trump said on Newsmax: "As far as Nikki's concerned, I was very disappointed in her because she stayed too long."

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Sen. JD Vance being vetted by Trump campaign as VP search heats up