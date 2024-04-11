Ohio schools forced to reschedule planned testing after statewide software outage

Ohio's statewide standardized testing software experienced an outage Wednesday, causing difficulties for schools across the state and forcing some to reschedule their planned tests, a spokesperson with the state education department confirmed.

The test administration interface of Cambium Assessment, the testing vendor, was unavailable for a short period Wednesday morning, said Lacey Snoke, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

"The Department will work with districts and schools that may have had difficulties testing this morning," Snoke said Wednesday.

Mark Williamson, spokesperson for Akron Public Schools, said all schools in the district were affected by the outage. He did not anticipate any issues with rescheduling within the state's mandated time frame.

Other schools across the state were affected, including those in Cincinnati. The Lorain Morning Journal reported other districts that experienced outages include Avon, Avon Lake, Sheffield Lake, Elyria, North Ridgeville and Olmsted Falls.

All schools in the state are required to take standardized tests online.

Jen Pignolet and Madeline Mitchell contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Statewide software outage forces schools across Ohio to reschedule tests