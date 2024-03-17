Ohio Republican US Senate candidate Bernie Moreno has special message for GOP members who 'don't like' Trump

Former President Trump was flanked by several Republican allies during a campaign rally in Ohio on Saturday, where he urged voters to support Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno.

In his remarks, Trump railed against President Biden — calling him "a great threat to our democracy" and the "worst president in U.S. history" — and his border policies. The 45th president also urged voters to back Moreno, an Ohio businessman who is running to help Republicans win a crucial seat and potentially flip the majority in the U.S. Senate.

Moreno returned the favor during the speech, urging voters to back Trump, and he offered a special message to Republicans who "don’t like" the former president.

"I am so sick of Republicans that will say 'I support President Trump's policies, but I don't like the man,'" Moreno said, drawing some reaction from the crowd. "This is a good man. This is a great American. This man wakes up every day fighting for us, fighting for this country. He loves this country like no other leader in this nation has ever loved this country."

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, right, greets Ohio Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Bernie Moreno, during a rally at the Dayton International Airport on Saturday in Vandalia, Ohio.

Moreno faces Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and state Sen. Matt Dolan in the Republican primary on Tuesday.

The winner will face third-term U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is viewed as a particularly vulnerable Democrat, in November.

Trump's pick for Ohio senator has picked up several endorsements ahead of the crucial primary election.

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday.

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., endorsed Moreno in a statement last month.

"I am thrilled to endorse Bernie Moreno as Ohio’s next U.S. Senator. Bernie is a strong conservative who will put America first and help reverse the damage done by Joe Biden and the radical left’s agenda."

"Bernie is the type of senator we need to help get our nation back on track for working American families. Bernie will be a fierce voice for the forgotten men and women of this country, and I look forward to working with him in the U.S. Senate."

He is also endorsed by fellow Ohioans, Sen. J.D. Vance and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, both of whom spoke during Saturday’s rally.

"What we had under President Trump was a guy who did what he said he was going to do," Jordan said. "He was amazing. He said he would cut taxes, he did. He said he would reduce regulations, he did. He said he would put conservatives on the court, he did."

Moreno has also picked up endorsements from former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake, former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., Reps. Max Miller, R-Ohio, Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, and Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith R-Miss., Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Rand Paul, R-Ky., Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Ohio Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Bernie Moreno listens as Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Dayton International Airport on Saturday in Vandalia, Ohio.

According to his website, Moreno is a former luxury car dealership tycoon, who purchased a flailing Cleveland Mercedes-Benz dealership in 2005. He has cast himself as a "political outsider" and a self-made man.

With a background reminiscent of Trump, he quickly emerged as the Trump-world favorite for the nomination.

Fox News Digital’s Julia Johnson contributed to this report.





