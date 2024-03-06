Three Ohio Republican leaders will address Portage County Republicans on March 7 at the party's Lincoln Day Dinner at the American Legion Hall in Kent.

"Celebrate Our Heritage" is the theme of the annual fundraiser dinner, which will be at 6 p.m. at the hall, at 1945 Mogadore Road in Kent. Speakers will include Matt Huffman, president of the Ohio Senate; Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost; and Jason Stephens, speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives.

Tickets are available at PortageGOP.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ohio Repubican leaders to speak at Lincoln Day fundraiser Thursday