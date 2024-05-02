Ohio receives $3M grant for STEM program at two local colleges

COLUMBUS — North Central State College in Mansfield and Marion Technical College will share a portion of a $3 million grant awarded to the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) to help fund Ohio Strong Start in Science (OhioSSS).

Ohio Strong Start in Science is a comprehensive four-year program designed to improve student performance in gateway science courses and promote degree advancement in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields. NC State and MTC are among 17 Ohio colleges and universities currently participating in the initiative.

The OhioSSS grant was awarded by the Ascendium Education Group, a nonprofit organization that invests in initiatives designed to increase the number of learners from low-income backgrounds who complete postsecondary degrees, certificates, and workforce training programs.

To meet the workforce demands of the 21st century economy, Ohio must increase the number of graduates from degree programs in STEM fields. Unfortunately, introductory-level courses in STEM majors too frequently act as barriers rather than entries.

Between 22% and 30% of students taking introductory chemistry, biology, and human anatomy and physiology courses do not successfully complete the course. Failure in these courses can lead to students leaving STEM fields or dropping out of college altogether.

The Ohio Strong Start in Science project will provide colleges and their science faculty support to review placement procedures, redesign curriculum, and institute academic supports in introductory chemistry, biology, and human anatomy and physiology courses. OhioSSS is intended to help keep students on the path to graduate with a degree in a STEM or healthcare field.

The goals of the Strong Start in Science program are to increase student momentum toward degree completion, decrease student dropout from STEM or higher education, and increase the percentage of students who successfully complete key introductory science courses.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ascendium Education Group grant to benefit North Central Ohio colleges