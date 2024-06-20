Ohio rated as one of the worst states in the US, study says

A study has ranked Ohio in the No. 36 spot in the country, making it the 15th-worst state.

A U.S. News & World Report rated states based on their ranking in 71 metrics across eight categories: crime & corrections, economy, education, fiscal stability, health care, infrastructure, natural environment, and opportunity.

While Ohio ranked No. 36 overall, it did rank within the top 20 in two categories:

Opportunity

Fiscal stability

Here is how the Buckeye State ranked in the remaining categories.

No. 27 in education

No. 30 in infrastructure

No. 33 in crime and corrections

No. 35 in health care

No. 39 in economy

No. 41 in natural environment

The study ranked Utah as the best overall state and Louisana as the worst.















