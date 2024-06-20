Ohio rated as one of the worst states in the US, study says

WHIO Staff
·1 min read

A study has ranked Ohio in the No. 36 spot in the country, making it the 15th-worst state.

A U.S. News & World Report rated states based on their ranking in 71 metrics across eight categories: crime & corrections, economy, education, fiscal stability, health care, infrastructure, natural environment, and opportunity.

While Ohio ranked No. 36 overall, it did rank within the top 20 in two categories:

  • Opportunity

  • Fiscal stability

Here is how the Buckeye State ranked in the remaining categories.

  • No. 27 in education

  • No. 30 in infrastructure

  • No. 33 in crime and corrections

  • No. 35 in health care

  • No. 39 in economy

  • No. 41 in natural environment

The study ranked Utah as the best overall state and Louisana as the worst.