Ohio ranks top in nation for tornado count in 2024, NWS data says

Ohio has seen the highest tornado county in the nation so far this year.

Ohio has seen the most tornadoes at 35 this year, according to preliminary data from the National Weather Service and Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

This does include tornadoes confirmed from April 17′s storms.

Next is Florida with 34 tornadoes, then Illinois with 30 tornadoes.

The Miami Valley has already witnessed several tornadoes this year.

Including the March EF-3 tornado in Logan County that resulted in the death of three people and injured multiple others.

Ohio’s tornado season is typically between April to June, but tornadoes can happen at any time.















