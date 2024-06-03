Ohio ranks 3rd on USPS’s 2023 dog attack national list

The United States Postal Service has released its annual dog bite rankings.

Ohio ranked third in 2023, following Texas and California, for the most dog bites and attacks on letter carriers.

In Ohio, there were 359 dog bite incidents in 2023, according to USPS. In 2022, there were 311.

“Letter carriers are exposed to potential hazards every day, none more prevalent than a canine encounter. All it takes is one interaction for a letter carrier to possibly suffer an injury,” said Leeann Theriault, USPS Manager, Employee Safety and Health Awareness.

There were 23 dog bite incidents in Dayton, 38 in Cincinnati, and 33 in Columbus.

The city with the most dog bite incidents was Los Angeles, with 65.

For more details, you can visit USPS’s website here.