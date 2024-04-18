Ohio ranks 2nd in nation for robocall complaints; what you can do about them

Ohio ranks second in the nation for the amount of complaints made over receiving robocalls.

More than 100,000 complaints about robocalls were made in Ohio, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

“For a while there I was getting them three to five a day, and it’s kind of gone down a little bit,” David Englefield said.

Englefield lives in Fairborn.

He said he often gets calls from telemarketers trying to get him to sign up for things like Medicare.

“I don’t need all that extra stuff ... I delete them or I’ll report them as if it’s under text or if it’s under a phone call,” Englefield said.

>> Thief targets Greene County Airport; Investigators working to ID suspect

The FTC said the National Do Not Call Registry is where people can sign up to have their phone numbers removed from the telemarketing call lists.

Nearly 9.9 million phone numbers in Ohio are listed on that registry.

After 31 days if you continue to get those types of calls you should report it to the FTC.

Something Sabrina Eddy said her dad has dealt with before.

“After a couple of months, he started getting them like crazy again, so he had to redo it and it’s very annoying,” Eddy said.

Even Eddy herself gets those spam calls around 12 times a week, sometimes twice a day.

“It’s annoying, especially when some of them don’t ‘spam likely’ so I’ll answer it thinking ‘oh, it might be my doctor,’ Eddy said. “I understand that’s someone’s job and it’s their income, but I think they should just limit it.”

Data from the FTC shows people in the Miami Valley filed more than 9,000 complaints about robocalls last year.







