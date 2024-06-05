Ohio ranked 4th worst state for LGBTQ+ safety, and legislation a key factor, report says

Ohio is one of the most unsafe states to live in as an LGBTQ+ American, according to an online home safety guide report.

With South Dakota, Wyoming and Florida coming in as the top three worst states, SafeHome.org's third annual grading is a combination of data from a 2022 FBI report on hate crimes against LGBTQ+ Americans, a tally of laws from the Human Rights Campaign that impact the LGBTQ+ community and a survey from 1,000 respondents about what makes a state safe for LGBTQ+ Americans.

"It's not just physical safety but also emotional safety, and just having the freedom to not worry about being discriminated against," said Corie Wagner, senior research editor for SafeHomes.org.

Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Delaware are ranked as the top three best states in LGBTQ+ safety, according to the report. Wagner said a major factor in the grading was influenced by the amount of anti-discrimination legislation in each state.

"Ohio lacks laws that protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination in employment, housing, education, adoption credit, etc.," she said.

Wagner also said Ohio had the sixth highest number of recorded hate crimes based on gender identity/sexual orientation reported from the 75% of law enforcement agencies that submitted data to the FBI. Organizations like Equality Ohio and the American Civil Liberties Union say both passed and pending legislation in Ohio's Republican-controlled General Assembly play a significant role in sentiments toward the LGBTQ+ community that impact their safety.

"It's utterly unsurprising as someone who's been working with the communities that are impacted," said Cam Ogden, policy fellow for Equality Ohio. "We have been trying for multiple sessions now to pass legislation that would provide protection from discrimination for LGBTQ+ people, and that legislation has continually been unable to pass through the Ohio Legislature."

Both Equality Ohio and the ACLU say the Ohio Fairness Act is the primary law that is crucial to LGBTQ+ rights. The Ohio Fairness Act, which has been introduced for the 11th time last year by Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood), would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Advocates, like ACLU policy strategist Sean McCann, said to Ohio's benefit, many of the anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced by lawmakers have not yet become law. About 35 Ohio municipalities have passed local LGBTQ+ protections, which gives Ohio the chance to improve its score in the coming years.

"Even though we don't have the sheer quantity of active anti-LGBTQ+ laws, the laws that we do have on the books that impact access to gender-affirming care are luckily on hold pending our litigation," McCann said.

Pending legislation impacting LGBTQ+ communities

HB 8: “Parents’ Bill of Rights” to require public schools to adopt a policy on parental notification on student health and well-being and instructional materials with sexually explicit content. The bill passed the House in June 2023 and has made no progress through the Senate after a third hearing in April this year.

HB 183: To require K-12 and college students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their sex at birth. An Ohio House panel advanced this legislation in April.

HB 220: To prohibit licensed health care professionals from engaging in conversion therapy for minors. Conversion therapy seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. The bill was introduced in the House last year and has made no progress since.

HB 245: To ban drag queens from library story hours and other children’s events, classifying the appearances as “adult cabaret performances” that are harmful or obscene to children. This bill is scheduled for a second hearing Wednesday.

HB 332: To reconcile Ohio with federal law regarding same-sex marriage and provide for the right to interracial marriage by amending section 3101.01 and enacting section 3101.011 of the Ohio Revised Code.

HB 498: To remove the criminal offense related to donating blood when the donor is a carrier of the virus that causes AIDS. This bill was newly introduced this year, and lawmakers also introduced House Bill 513 to repeal five other HIV-related laws.

HB 524 and SB 132: "Ohio Fairness Act" to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.

Passed legislation impacting LGBTQ+ rights

HB 68: "Ohio Saving Adolescents from Experimentation Act" to block gender-transition treatments for minors and to ban trans athletes from participating in K-12 and collegiate girls and women’s sports passed last year and was originally set to take effect April 24.

The act was combined with the athlete ban and enacted after the Legislature voted to override DeWine's veto. The ACLU filed a lawsuit, contending the bill violated the state Constitution, which gives Ohioans the right to choose their health care. This ultimately led to a temporary block being placed on the law in April which will remain in effect pending the outcome of the lawsuit.

