Ohio will purge inactive voters before November election. Here's how to check your status

Ohio election officials will undergo a routine, but controversial process of purging inactive voters from the voter rolls ahead of November's election.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose instructed all county boards of elections to begin reviewing registrations that qualify for cancellation. This includes people who moved to a new address, failed to update their registration and did not engage in voter activity − such as casting a ballot − over the past four years.

In addition, boards must identify:

Voters whose information does not match their BMV records, such as name, date of birth and whether they're alive or dead.

Registrations previously flagged for removal that are still on the rolls, provided they're still inactive.

New registrations that received an acknowledgment in the mail from a local board that was returned as undeliverable.

"These steps should give Ohioans confidence that election integrity is our top priority," LaRose said in a statement. "The process we’re initiating...is just one part of a larger, aggressive effort to make sure Ohio is ready for another high-profile presidential election this fall."

Advocates have questioned whether Ohio's process is the best way to clean up voter rolls. LaRose received criticism last year for purging over 26,000 registrations after voting for the November 2023 election was already underway.

"We applaud any effort that would allow Ohioans to know if they're at risk for being removed before they are removed from the voting rolls," said Jen Miller, executive director for the League of Women Voters of Ohio. "But we believe there are far better ways to have accurate voter rolls, including automated voter registration and being part of the ERIC network where states communicate about their voter registration lists."

The Election Registration Information Center, or ERIC, is a multistate database that aims to help states maintain accurate voter rolls. LaRose pulled Ohio out of the group last year as it faced criticism from conservatives.

Here's what Ohioans need to know about voter registration and cancellations:

What happens now?

Boards have until May 21 to identify registrations that could be canceled. Those voters will receive a final notice in the mail and be added to the state's Registration Readiness website. Then, they have a chance to alert election officials if they want to remain registered.

Qualifying registrations must be canceled by July 22.

How do I see if my voter registration status is at risk?

Visit registrationreadiness.ohiosos.gov to see if you're teed up to be removed from the voter rolls.

How do I register to vote in Ohio?

Ohioans can register to vote online at olvr.ohiosos.gov or mail a form to their county board of elections. In-person registration is available at boards of elections, BMV locations, public libraries and several other locations.

You'll need to provide:

Name

Address

Date of birth

Either 1) Your Ohio driver's license or state ID number or 2) The last four digits of your Social Security number.

Voters must be U.S. citizens, age 18 or older and residents of Ohio for at least 30 days before the election. Those who are incarcerated for a felony can't vote, nor can anyone who's permanently disenfranchised for violating election laws.

How do I check if I'm registered to vote in Ohio?

You can check your registration status at voterlookup.ohiosos.gov.

What's the deadline to register to vote?

If you want to vote in the Nov. 5 election, you must register by Oct. 7.

