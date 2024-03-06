Ohio public colleges must eliminate race-based scholarships, per attorney general

Sep 21, 2023; Athens, Ohio, United States; Students walk on the Ohio University Campus on College Green in Athens, Ohio.

Some Ohio universities are reevaluating merit scholarships that include race-based language following new guidance from Attorney General Dave Yost, who says the language is now unconstitutional.

The changes follow the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard last June, which overturned more than 40 years of legal precedent that allowed an applicant's race to play a limited role in college admissions.

In a memo sent several days after the decision dropped, Yost told Ohio college and university leaders they must adhere to the court's ruling with "strict scrutiny," including getting rid of any “disguised race-conscious admissions." Failure to do so could make them personally liable to litigation.

But Yost told university general counsels on a call in late January that proper compliance with the ruling also includes scholarships, Yost's chief spokesperson Bethany McCorkle said.

"Although the Court did not expressly prohibit race-based scholarships, it indicated that 'eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it,'" McCorkle said. "Race-based scholarships discriminate on the basis of race in awarding benefits. Therefore, it would follow that such programs are unconstitutional. All scholarships should comport with the law."

The majority of Ohio's public universities were not considering race as a factor in admissions before the Supreme Court's decision.

As of June 2023, only three of Ohio's 14 four-year public institutions said an applicant's race and ethnicity are considered in the admissions process, according to the universities' responses to the most recent Common Data Set, a standardized set of questions about topics like a school's admissions, financial aid, graduation rate and student demographics.

Even for the three four-year public schools who do consider race in its admissions process − Bowling Green State University, Ohio State University and University of Cincinnati − it isn't the most important factor. Many university officials described taking a "holistic" approach to their admissions processes.

As Ohio State is adjusting its admissions policies, the university is also reviewing its scholarship criteria "to ensure compliance with the law," said spokesperson Ben Johnson.

"We have begun reviewing all potentially relevant scholarships," Johnson said. "At this point, it is too soon to give specific numbers."

Ohio State gave students approximately $448 million dollars in financial aid in fiscal year 2024.

Ohio University also announced it is reviewing its scholarship awards.

A couple of scholarships at OU have already been reviewed and given the green light, spokesperson Dan Pittman said: OHIO’s Templeton Scholars, named after the university’s first Black graduate, and the Appalachian and Urban Scholars Programs, financial aid for first-year students from urban and rural communities.

"We are currently reviewing a small but important subset of gift agreements to determine which can proceed without language changes, and which gift agreements may require a conversation with the donor(s) regarding the implementation of revisions," Pittman said.

Pittman said the process will take time and is ongoing

"It would be premature for us to comment further on any potential outcomes, including the scope of impacted scholarships and/or gift agreements," he added.

