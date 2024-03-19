Ohio Primary 2024 Election: Voters head to polls today

The polls are now open for Ohio voters.

They are deciding on who will represent their party in the upcoming November elections and on some local levies.

News Center 7 spoke with Alisha Lampert, Director of the Greene County Elections.

She said they saw a slow early voter turnout.

Lampert says there are plenty of reasons for that.

It could have to do with six elections in two years, but also that both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clinched their party’s nominations.

“It could be especially because we are one of the last states to go with our primary,” she told News Center 7. “It could be any number of things as to why people weren’t coming out.”

Republican voters will also decide who will be their party’s nominee in the Ohio Senate race this November against Democratic incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown.

The three nominees are State Senator Matt Dolan, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and businessman Bernie Moreno.

Lampert reminded voters if they are coming out today to bring their photo ID.

She also says that it should be a smooth process.

“I don’t think it’s going to be overly busy,” said Lampert. “So, hopefully, we won’t have any lines out there and people can get in and vote.”

The polls will close at 7:30 p.m.

To find your polling location, visit this website.

