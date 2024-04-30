Ohio poverty rate was 8.7% in 2021, according to new study

People pick up food from the Sugartree Ministry food bank. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

People pick up food from the Sugartree Ministry food bank. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Ohio’s poverty rate was 8.7% in 2021, according to a recent study by Columbus-based firm Scioto Analysis.

The Ohio Poverty Measure study showed the state’s poverty was a bit higher than the 8.1% poverty rate in 2021 listed by the U.S. Census Bureau’s Supplemental Poverty Measure.

Scioto Analysis used data from The American Community Survey and the Current Population Survey to conduct their study for the Ohio Poverty Measure. They used the same methodology as the California Poverty Measure, New York City Poverty Measure, Oregon Poverty Measure, and Wisconsin Poverty Measure.

This is the second Ohio Poverty Measure the Scioto Analysis has conducted — the first one was released in 2021 and showed 9.7% of Ohioans were in poverty in 2018.

Ohioans living in urban areas and Appalachian communities encounter poverty at higher rates while people living in suburbs around Ohio’s largest cities experienced poverty at significantly lower rates, according to the new study.

“An interesting trend in Ohio that we see a lot is the difference between Southeast and Northwest Ohio,” said Rob Moore, the principal for Scioto Analysis. “Both are pretty rural parts of the state, but with very different trajectories.”

Northwest Ohio has some of the lowest poverty rates in the state while the Appalachian counties bordering West Virginia have the highest poverty rates outside of urban areas, according to the study

Ohio had a poverty rate of 8.7% in 2021, according to a recent study by Columbus-based firm Scioto Analysis.

Lowest poverty rate:

Cuyahoga County (South) — 5.0%

Auglaize, Mercer, and Van Wert Counties — 5.2%

Warren County (East) — 5.4%

Summit County (North and Northwest) — 5.7%

Delaware County — 5.8%

Highest poverty rate:

Toledo City (East) — 15.7%

Columbus City (Central) — 15.6%

Columbus City (Northeast) — 15.5%

Columbus City (West) — 15.2%

Cleveland City (East) — 14.8%

Hispanic Ohioans experienced the highest rates of poverty with about 15%, followed by 14% of Black Ohioans — compared to 8% of white Ohioans.

Social Security lifted more than 260,000 Ohioans out of poverty in 2021 and more than 2% of Ohioans do not experience poverty due to Social Security, according to the study.

“This is an expected result, given that in the Census Bureau’s 2021 Poverty in the United States report, Social Security was by far the largest anti-poverty program in the country,” according to the study.

Child poverty in Ohio was nearly 8% — a bit higher than both senior and working age poverty, according to the study.

“This is despite the fact that during 2021, the federal Child Tax Credit was expanded as a result of the American Rescue Plan act,” according to the study. “Since the expiration of the Child Tax Credit expansion in 2022, child poverty has doubled, making this disparity even more dramatic.”

Follow OCJ Reporter Megan Henry on X.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST. DONATE

The post Ohio poverty rate was 8.7% in 2021, according to new study appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.