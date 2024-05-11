Ohio postal worker pulled over for driving 100+ mph, allegedly racing a Mustang

(WJW) — Neither rain, nor snow, nor a 60-mile-per-hour speed limit could stop one Ohio postal worker from her delivery route.

The postal worker was pulled over for driving more than 100 miles per hour, and police believe she was trying to race a sports car in her mail truck.

“Is there a reason you’re going over 100?” asked a deputy, wearing a body-worn camera.

“I didn’t realize that I was going that fast,” the driver told the deputy.

Body cam video shows 28-year-old Drew Brown’s United States Postal Service van pulled over by a Sandusky County sheriff’s deputy on April 21.

The deputy said he clocked her at 105 mph on State Route 20, west of Fremont.

“Very unusual stop actually. It’s unusual that we get people going over 100 miles an hour, to begin with, but the really unusual part about this particular traffic stop was that the person that we stopped worked for the United States Postal Service, and that’s what made this one rather unique,” Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton said.

“That Mustang took off and he caught my attention and you blew by and I was pacing you at like 105,” the deputy is heard saying on the body cam audio.

The deputy said he first noticed a Ford Mustang that was driving slowly, then suddenly took off at a fast speed.

“Did you know the person in the Mustang?” asked the deputy.

“No,” replied Brown.

“The deputy, as I spoke to him after the incident, I asked him that and he said ‘Sheriff, it appeared as though the U.S. Postal Service vehicle was attempting to race with the Mustang,” the sheriff said.

According to the sheriff, Brown’s license has been suspended three times. As of two years ago, it was reinstated. She has had four driving convictions, three for speeding and one for a seatbelt violation.

The U.S. Postal Service released a statement that said, “Drew Brown is an employee. It is under investigation and as a matter of policy, we are unable to comment further on a specific individual personnel matter.”

“It appeared she was working and that she was doing whatever her assigned duties were that day,” Sheriff Hilton said. “I don’t know what her assigned duties were, but the bottom line is she is hired and she has to drive as a requisite part of her job, and for her to be that reckless in that regard is just unsafe for the entire community.”

Sheriff Hilton also said when the deputy asked Brown later why she was driving over 100 miles an hour, she had no reason.

“I saw him take off and then you went by him and I was like ‘Oh, you gotta be kidding me’, so he saw me coming up behind him and he did the right thing and stopped or slowed down and you continued right, so you got your driver’s license with you?” said the deputy, before writing a speeding citation.

Court records show that earlier this week, Brown appeared in court, pled guilty to the speeding citation, and paid a fine.

When Fox 8 reached out to her by phone, Brown said she did not have time to talk. She did confirm that she continues to work for the U.S. Postal Service, but did not specify in what capacity.

