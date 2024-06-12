Ohio politicians turning librarians into criminals as part of culture wars

Jay Weitz earned his master's in library service in 1976 from Rutgers University. In June 2023, he retired after working for 41 years at Dublin-based OCLC, a global nonprofit library membership organization that serves tens of thousands of libraries.

As a card-carrying library user for all of my literate life and a recently retired librarian, I proudly second much of the praise Philip Derrow heaped on libraries — the Columbus Metropolitan Library in particular — in his June 9 Dispatch column.

Late in his piece, however, Derrow states, “While many libraries have put themselves in the middle of the culture wars, the Columbus Metropolitan Library has consistently worked to stay centered on its mission while staying politically centered as well.”

Apr 24, 2024; Reynoldsburg, Ohio, USA; Shortly after the building first opened, guest peruse the book selection at the Reynoldsburg branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library. The new library nearly doubles the size of the former library on the same site.

He goes on to say, “What I care most about from any of our public institutions is that they actually serve the public, spend our tax money wisely and with full public accounting, and reject partisan politics.”

Setting aside the thorny debate regarding the fabled “neutrality” of libraries, no libraries of which I am aware have ever “put themselves in the middle of the culture wars.”

It is my strong suspicion, given the tone and context of his essay, that Derrow did not purposely intend to suggest that any library has deliberately volunteered to engage in the culture wars.

Precisely like the Columbus Metropolitan, libraries everywhere have for decades been devoting themselves to their missions of improving access, serving diverse communities, expanding inclusiveness and promoting equity.

Befitting the library stereotype, most of this work has been going on quietly, behind the scenes throughout the modern era. It has been discussed, debated and absorbed by library workers. It has been built into the services and materials that libraries offer.

It permeates everything that libraries are and do.

Libraries have not “put themselves into the middle of the culture wars.” Instead, they are doing what they have always done, while also defending themselves from forces on the political right that are trying to restrict access to materials and to criminalize teachers and librarians for trying to perform the jobs for which they have been trained.

Such restrictions have been introduced across the country, as well as right here in Ohio.

On May 15, Rep. Adam Mathews, R-Lebanon, introduced House Bill 556, which aims "to create criminal liability for certain teachers and librarians for the offense of pandering obscenity.”

On June 3, Rep. Al Cutrona, R-Canfield, introduced House Bill 622 “to require each board of public library trustees to adopt a policy that prohibits its libraries from displaying matter harmful to juveniles and to redistribute the public library funds of libraries that fail to do so.”

Politics is limiting what can be served to the public

Derrow expresses his preference for public institutions, including libraries, that “actually serve the public … and reject partisan politics,” but one has to examine what public is being served and the source of the partisanship being injected.

As reports by such organizations as the American Library Association and PEN America have shown, the materials most often challenged as “obscene” or “harmful” tend to be those by and about the LGBTQIA+ community and communities of color.

Those such as Derrow who understand and value the roles of libraries in a free and democratic society know that partisan efforts such as those proposed by Reps. Mathews and Cutrona run counter to freedom and democracy. Furthermore, such partisan efforts have been purposely and maliciously designed to limit the public that is actually served.

Jay Weitz

Integral to their foundational principles is the obligation libraries have to defend themselves from partisans who have brought the culture wars to library doors.

